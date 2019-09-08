 --
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
WATCH: Best save ever?

South African Moto2 rider Steven Odendaal pulled off one of the greatest 'saves' in motorsport at the Czech GP.

DRIVEN: The new Toyota Supra

Does the new Supra meet the expectations of our Janine Van der Post, a Toyota fangirl?

#ItalianGP: Charles Leclerc bags his second career win in a spectacular home Grand Prix for the Tifosi

2019-09-08 16:53

Janine Van der Post

charles leclerc

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc Image: AFP / John Thys

Charles Leclerc has won his second race in seven days, and the first win for Ferrari at home in Monza for the team since 2010.

The Mercedes drivers just could not chase down the young driver who proved to be so much quicker in the straights today, and with both Silver Arrows turning up the heat on Leclerc, he was just unstoppable. Leclerc won his maiden race just seven days ago at the Belgian Grand Prix, a bitter sweet victory after the tragic death of Anthione Hubert who lost his life in a crash during Formula 2 the day before.

Lewis Hamilton tried his best to overtake him, but Leclerc was determined to win. After making an error, team mate Valtteri Bottas took second place from Hamilton.

Renault's drivers finished with their best result so far this year with Daniel Ricciardo in fourth and Nico Hulkenburg in fifth.


NEXT ON WHEELS24X

As it happened: Charles Leclerc wins the 2019 Italian Grand Prix at Monza

2019-09-08 14:45
Read more on:    f1  |  motorsport

Most ReadEditor's Choice
LIVE: 2019 Italian Grand Prix Leclerc on Monza pole after shambolic qualifying 'mess' #ItalianGP: Charles Leclerc bags his second career win in a spectacular home Grand Prix for the Tifosi 99 tight corners, more than 10km of insane mountain passes... VW's electric ID.R sets 'Heaven's gate' hillclimb record WATCH| ‘We can definitely keep up with him’ - Hamilton on chasing down Leclerc
Nissan celebrates Godzilla with GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition SA car sales | August proved to be a great month for the Nissan NP200 bakkie 99 tight corners, more than 10km of insane mountain passes... VW's electric ID.R sets 'Heaven's gate' hillclimb record 'Jaguar stole my heart again' - A fan's review of the E-Pace compact SUV SA's top bakkies | Hilux reigns supreme, NP200 topples Ranger
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2019 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 