ItalianGP: Charles Leclerc bags his second career win in a spectacular home Grand Prix for the Tifosi

Charles Leclerc has won his second race in seven days, and the first win for Ferrari at home in Monza for the team since 2010.The Mercedes drivers just could not chase down the young driver who proved to be so much quicker in the straights today, and with both Silver Arrows turning up the heat on Leclerc, he was just unstoppable. Leclerc won his maiden race just seven days ago at the Belgian Grand Prix, a bitter sweet victory after the tragic death of Anthione Hubert who lost his life in a crash during Formula 2 the day before.Lewis Hamilton tried his best to overtake him, but Leclerc was determined to win. After making an error, team mate Valtteri Bottas took second place from Hamilton.Renault's drivers finished with their best result so far this year with Daniel Ricciardo in fourth and Nico Hulkenburg in fifth.. @Charles_Leclerc celebrating his 2nd victory in Monza ??#F1 #ItalianGP ???? #Charles16 pic.twitter.com/ngu7cwZLbL— Charles Leclerc Fan Page (@LeclercNews) September 8, 2019HAMILTON: "Congratulations to Ferrari and Charles, they did a great job. There was a lot of pressure from Valtteri and I"#F1 #ItalianGP ???? pic.twitter.com/Ob5e9g0bTi— Formula 1 (@F1) September 8, 2019BOTTAS: "I'm gutted. I was trying everything to get him. I think it's the best we could do today. We were trying everything we could"#ItalianGP ???? #F1 pic.twitter.com/Lmfx55nkAr— Formula 1 (@F1) September 8, 2019 Alex Albon finished P6 for Red Bull, Sergio Perez was in seventh for SportPesa Racing Point, Max Verstappen in eighth for Red Bull and Antonio Giovinazzi in 9th for Alfa Romeo and Lando Norris in 10th for McLaren.?? CLASSIFICATION ??Confirmation of @Charles_Leclerc's victory at Monza, with Mercedes completing the podium#F1 #ItalianGP ???? pic.twitter.com/Az1sRZjXo3— Formula 1 (@F1) September 8, 2019