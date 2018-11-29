 --
Injured Schumacher still recovering', 'senses people around him'- German archbishop

2018-11-29 07:51

STILL RECOVERING: The true condition of Michael Schumacher health remains unclear. Image: AFP

A German archbishop says Michael Schumacher has a "fuller" face in the wake of his brain injuries.

The public has been left completely in the dark about the Formula 1 legend's health and physical condition, as he recovers at home in Switzerland following a 2013 skiing fall.

'It has become fuller'

Archbishop Georg Ganswein said he visited the 49-year-old in the summer of 2016.

READ: 'Hard to say what's going on' - friends know nothing of injured Schumacher condition

"I sat opposite him, took hold of both hands and looked at him. His face is the familiar Michael Schumacher face, it has only become a little fuller.

"He senses that loving people are around him, caring for him and - thank God - keeping him from the eyes of the curious public," he told the German magazine Bunte.

Pirelli to spice up F1 with 2019 tyre selection

2018-11-29 07:51

