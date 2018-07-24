'I don't need pity. It was my fault' - Sebastian Vettel

The Italian press has slammed Sebastian Vettel for throwing away the win at Hockenheim.

The German driver was on the way to victory at his home circuit before sliding his Ferrari into the barrier in slippery conditions.

'He threw it all away'

"That was a dark moment in his career. He had a home win and the chance to extend his championship lead on Hamilton, and he threw it all away," said 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg.

The passionate Italian media was just as hard on Vettel.

"His mistake is devastating and could be why Ferrari loses the world championship. The German has made at least four mistakes in eleven races.

The talent of the world champion is not questioned, but his exaggerated zest is hurting Ferrari's season," La Gazzetta dello Sport declared.

'I don't need pity'

Corriere della Sera praised Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton's "masterpiece of assertiveness and concentration" in racing from the back to win and re-take the title lead.

"The behaviour of the two star drivers makes the difference," it added.

However, Vettel was defended from a surprising quarter, with Max Verstappen saying the German's mistake "could have happened to any of us" in the conditions.

"I don't need pity. It was my fault.

When everything goes well you are cheered, and if you make mistakes you are criticised. So I don't care much about what people say. I have to be at peace with myself," Vettel declared.

