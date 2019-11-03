 --
Hamilton wins sixth Formula 1 world title

2019-11-03 23:04
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP prepares to drive on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on November 03, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Charles Coates/Getty Images/AFP

Lewis Hamilton won his sixth Formula 1 world title on Sunday when he finished second at the United States Grand Prix, taking him just one behind the all-time record of seven held by German legend Michael Schumacher.

The 34-year-old Briton came home just behind Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and ahead of Max Verstappen who was third in a Red Bull at the Circuit of the Americas.

Hamilton added the 2019 title to previous triumphs in 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018. "I can't believe it, thanks a lot," Hamilton said over the team radio as he moved out of a tie for five titles he held with Argentina's Juan Manuel Fangio.

He added: "It's just overwhelming if I'm really honest. It was such a tough race today, Valtteri did a great job. As an athlete I feel as fresh as can be. We'll keep pushing for the rest of the season."

Leading Formula 1 world title winners after Lewis Hamilton won his sixth championship on Sunday:

7: Michael Schumacher (GER) -- 1994 (Benetton-Ford), 1995 (Benetton-Renault), 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 (Ferrari)

6: Lewis Hamilton (GBR) -- 2008 (McLaren-Mercedes), 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 (Mercedes)

5: Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG, 1911-1995) -- 1951 (Alfa Romeo), 1954 (Maserati/Mercedes-Benz), 1955 (Mercedes-Benz), 1956 (Ferrari), 1957 (Maserati)

4: Sebastian Vettel (GER) -- 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 (Red Bull-Renault)

4: Alain Prost (FRA) -- 1985, 1986 (McLaren-Tag Porsche), 1989 (McLaren-Honda), 1993 (Williams-Renault)

3: Ayrton Senna (BRA) -- 1988, 1990, 1991 (McLaren-Honda)

3: Nelson Piquet (BRA) -- 1981 (Brabham-Ford), 1983 (Brabham-BMW), 1987 (Williams-Honda)

3: Niki Lauda (AUT) -- 1975, 1977 (Ferrari), 1984 (McLaren-Tag Porsche)

3: Jackie Stewart (GBR) -- 1969 (Matra-Ford), 1971, 1973 (Tyrrell-Ford)

3: Jack Brabham (AUS) - 1959, 1960 (Cooper-Climax), 1966 (Brabham)

