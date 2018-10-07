Hamilton wins Japanese GP to close on world title

Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes one-two at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday to move to the brink of a fifth Formula 1 world title.

The Briton dominated at Suzuka, stretching his lead over Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to 67 points with just four races left as the German's hopes were dashed by a collision with Red Bull's Verstappen.

Valtteri Bottas held off Verstappen for second.

More to follow.

Results from the Japanese Grand Prix after 53 laps on Sunday:



1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 307.471km in 1hr 27min 17.062sec

2. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) at 12.919sec

3. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) at 14.295

4. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Red Bull) at 19.495

5. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Ferrari) at 50.998

6. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) at 1min 09.873sec

7. Sergio Perez (MEX/Force India) at 1:19.379

8. Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas) at 1:27.198

9. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Force India) at 1:28.055

10. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Renault) 1 lap

11. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Toro Rosso) 1 lap

12. Marcus Ericsson (SWE/Sauber) 1 tour

13. Brendon Hartley (NZL/Toro Rosso) 1 lap

14. Fernando Alonso (ESP/McLaren) 1 lap

15. Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL/McLaren) 1 lap

16. Sergey Sirotkin (RUS/Williams) 1 lap

17. Lance Stroll (CAN/Williams) 1 lap



Retirements:



Charles Leclerc (MON/Sauber): lap 39

Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Renault): lap 37

Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas): lap 10.



Formula 1 World Championship standings after 17 of 21 races



Drivers:



1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 331 pts

2. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 264

3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 207

4. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 196

5. Max Verstappen (NED) 173

6. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 146

7. Sergio Perez (MEX) 53

8. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 53

9. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 53

10. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 50

11. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 49

12. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 39

13. Romain Grosjean (FRA) 31

14. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 28

15. Charles Leclerc (MON) 21

16. Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) 8

17. Lance Stroll (CAN) 6

18. Marcus Ericsson (SWE) 6

19. Brendon Hartley (NZL) 2

20. Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) 1



Constructors:



1. Mercedes 538 pts

2. Ferrari 460

3. Red Bull 319

4. Renault 92

5. Haas 84

6. McLaren 58

7. Force India 43

8. Toro Rosso 30

9. Sauber 27

10. Williams 7

