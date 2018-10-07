--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Meet VW's SA-bound baby SUV, the T-Cross

A disguised prototype of the T-Cross, VW's new baby crossover SUV, is being tested on public roads.

WATCH: Bentley's new 467kW Continental GT

The new third-gen Bentley Continental GT boasts 467kW, 900Nm and a top speed of 333km/h.

Hamilton wins Japanese GP to close on world title

2018-10-07 08:59
a

Image: AFP

Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes one-two at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday to move to the brink of a fifth Formula 1 world title.

The Briton dominated at Suzuka, stretching his lead over Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to 67 points with just four races left as the German's hopes were dashed by a collision with Red Bull's Verstappen.

Valtteri Bottas held off Verstappen for second.

More to follow. 

As it happened: 2018 Japanese GP 

Results from the Japanese Grand Prix after 53 laps on Sunday:

1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 307.471km in 1hr 27min 17.062sec
2. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) at 12.919sec
3. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) at 14.295
4. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Red Bull) at 19.495
5. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Ferrari) at 50.998
6. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) at 1min 09.873sec
7. Sergio Perez (MEX/Force India) at 1:19.379
8. Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas) at 1:27.198
9. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Force India) at 1:28.055
10. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Renault) 1 lap
11. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Toro Rosso) 1 lap
12. Marcus Ericsson (SWE/Sauber) 1 tour
13. Brendon Hartley (NZL/Toro Rosso) 1 lap
14. Fernando Alonso (ESP/McLaren) 1 lap
15. Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL/McLaren) 1 lap
16. Sergey Sirotkin (RUS/Williams) 1 lap
17. Lance Stroll (CAN/Williams) 1 lap

Retirements:

Charles Leclerc (MON/Sauber): lap 39
Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Renault): lap 37
Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas): lap 10.

Formula 1 World Championship standings after 17 of 21 races

Drivers:

1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 331 pts
2. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 264
3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 207
4. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 196
5. Max Verstappen (NED) 173
6. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 146
7. Sergio Perez (MEX) 53
8. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 53
9. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 53
10. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 50
11. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 49
12. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 39
13. Romain Grosjean (FRA) 31
14. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 28
15. Charles Leclerc (MON) 21
16. Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) 8
17. Lance Stroll (CAN) 6
18. Marcus Ericsson (SWE) 6
19. Brendon Hartley (NZL) 2
20. Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) 1

Constructors:

1. Mercedes 538 pts
2. Ferrari 460
3. Red Bull 319
4. Renault 92
5. Haas 84
6. McLaren 58
7. Force India 43
8. Toro Rosso 30
9. Sauber 27
10. Williams 7

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Recap: Japanese GP - Hamilton tightens grip on world title with dominant display

2018-10-07 06:45

Most ReadEditor's Choice
LIVE: 2018 Japanese Grand Prix WATCH: Hamilton roars to Japan pole, horror show for Vettel Mini pays homage to GT, but what about our unique, SA-only GTS? Russian driver Artem Markelov's father arrested SEE: They're paying how much petrol?! World's cheapest fuel prices
SEE: They're paying how much petrol?! World's cheapest fuel prices On your last R100 and worried about the fuel price? Here's how far SA's most popular fuel-sipping cars will take you DRIVEN: Lexus' luxury ES sedan arrives in SA Bugatti premieres its new 1103kW monster hypercar at Paris Motor Show: The R85-million Divo is already sold out! WATCH: New BMW 3 Series for SA, Peugeot e-Legend - take a look at some of the latest cars debuted at the awesome Paris Motor Show
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 