Hamilton wins his 7th Hungarian GP as he chases down Verstappen

Mercedes took a huge risk and it paid off as Lewis Hamilton claimed his seventh Hungarian Grand Prix win.



Heartbreak for Red Bull's Max Verstappen who came in second, and it came down to strategy, after leading the race from pole.



It was a two-horse race soon after a challenging start between Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton.



Bottas suffered damages after contact from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, and it sent him to the back of the field in P20. He then fought his way through and finished in P8.









Verstappen drove a stellar race until lap 67 when Hamilton overtook due to his failing tyres. Red Bull had decided not to bring the driver in to box for new tyres earlier in the race.









Sebastian Vettel made the podium in third place, with Leclerc in fourth.









Carlo Sainz was fifth for McLaren, Pierre Gasly in sixth, Kimi Raikkonen in seventh for Alfa Romeo, Bottas in P8 and Lando Norris in P9, and Alex Albon in P10.