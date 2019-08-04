 --
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
SA racing legend Gugu Zulu would have turned 41 today

One of South Africa's most successful motorsport driver's Gugu Zulu would have celebrated his 41st birthday today. We take a look at his career highlights.

8 fast cats score trophies at #JaguarSHC

The 10th Jaguar Simola Hillclimb was a successful affair for Team Jaguar, with a total of eight podium finishes for all eight entries across various categories.

Hamilton wins his 7th Hungarian GP as he chases down Verstappen

2019-08-04 17:15
Mercedes Lewis Hamilton

Image: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP

Mercedes took a huge risk and it paid off as Lewis Hamilton claimed his seventh Hungarian Grand Prix win.

Heartbreak for Red Bull's Max Verstappen who came in second, and it came down to strategy, after leading the race from pole.

It was a two-horse race soon after a challenging start between Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton.

Bottas suffered damages after contact from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, and it sent him to the back of the field in P20. He then fought his way through and finished in P8.



Verstappen drove a stellar race until lap 67 when Hamilton overtook due to his failing tyres. Red Bull had decided not to bring the driver in to box for new tyres earlier in the race.



Sebastian Vettel made the podium in third place, with Leclerc in fourth.



Carlo Sainz was fifth for McLaren, Pierre Gasly in sixth, Kimi Raikkonen in seventh for Alfa Romeo, Bottas in P8 and Lando Norris in P9, and Alex Albon in P10.

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

As it happened: Lewis Hamilton wins the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix

2019-08-04 14:45

Most ReadEditor's Choice
LIVE: 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix - Hamilton wins the Hungarian GP Mercedes-AMG A45 S, Land Rover Defender pushed to the limit - New cars of the week WATCH: Mercedes-Benz naming structure explained New Ford Mustang in SA: Faster, better looking and loaded with tech Verstappen secures first career pole for Hungarian Grand Prix
DRIVEN: Is the new Supra more than just a BMW Z4 with a Toyota badge? POLL: Self-driving cars? South Africans would rather have better roads SA's top cars: How successful have 2019's new models been? Going premium - How is Mazda doing in South Africa? A sports car legend returns: Toyota’s new GR Supra arrives in SA
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2019 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 