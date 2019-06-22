 --
SA racing legend Gugu Zulu would have turned 41 today

One of South Africa's most successful motorsport driver's Gugu Zulu would have celebrated his 41st birthday today. We take a look at his career highlights.

8 fast cats score trophies at #JaguarSHC

The 10th Jaguar Simola Hillclimb was a successful affair for Team Jaguar, with a total of eight podium finishes for all eight entries across various categories.

Hamilton on pole at French Grand Prix

2019-06-22 16:42

World champion Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes 1-2 on Saturday when he took pole position for the French Grand prix.

It was the sixth time this season that Mercedes had claimed both places on the front row of the grid as Hamilton edged Valtteri Bottas on the Paul Ricard circuit.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen made the second row.

A fantastic day for McLaren as Lando Norris is in P5 and Carlos Sainz in P6. Sebastian Vettel on the other hand, could not get the best out of his Ferrari and stands P7 on the grid.



As it happened: 2019 French Grand Prix Qualifying - Hamilton on pole

2019-06-22 14:30
