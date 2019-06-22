Hamilton on pole at French Grand Prix

World champion Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes 1-2 on Saturday when he took pole position for the French Grand prix.

It was the sixth time this season that Mercedes had claimed both places on the front row of the grid as Hamilton edged Valtteri Bottas on the Paul Ricard circuit.



Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen made the second row.



A fantastic day for McLaren as Lando Norris is in P5 and Carlos Sainz in P6. Sebastian Vettel on the other hand, could not get the best out of his Ferrari and stands P7 on the grid.











