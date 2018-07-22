--
Hamilton keeps German GP win despite stewards summons

2018-07-22 19:57

Image: AFP / Andrej Isakovic

Hockenheim - Lewis Hamilton kept his victory in the German Grand Prix on Sunday despite being summoned to the stewards for an aborted pit stop during the safety car period of the race.

The world champion received a reprimand but was not stripped of his spectacular win.

The stewards had summoned the Mercedes star to investigate a possible breach of the International Motoring Federation (FIA) Sporting Code when he crossed a line between the pit entry lane and the race circuit.

Hamilton stormed from 14th on the grid to win the rain-hit race and regain the leadership of the world championship after title rival Sebastian Vettel crashed out in the treacherous conditions.

Hamilton chose to stay out on his ultra-soft tyres during the safety car period that followed Vettel's accident, swerving away from pitting and crossing a patch of grass to re-join the straight.



German Grand Prix results at Hockenheim on Sunday:

1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1hr 32min 29.845 
2. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) at 4.535
3. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Ferrari) 6.732
4. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Renault) 7.654 
5. Nico Hülkenberg (GER/Renault) 26.609 
6. Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas-Ferrari) 28.871 
7. Sergio Pérez (MEX/Force India-Mercedes) 30.556 
8. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Force India-Mercedes) 31.750 
9. Marcus Ericsson (SWE/Sauber-Ferrari) 32.362
10. Brendon Hartley (NZL/Toro Rosso-Honda) 34.197 
11. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) 34.919 
12. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Renault) 43.069 
13. Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL/McLaren-Renault) 46.617
14. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Toro Rosso-Honda) 1 lap
15. Charles Leclerc (MON/Sauber-Ferrari) 1 lap
16. Fernando Alonso (ESP/McLaren-Renault) 1 lap

Retired:

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Red Bull-Renault)
Sergey Sirotkin (RUS/Williams)
Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari)
Lance Stroll (CAN/Williams)

World championship standings:

Drivers

1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 188 pts 
2. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 171 
3. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN) 131
4. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 122
5. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 106
6. Max Verstappen (NED) 105
7. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 52
8. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 40
9. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 39 
10. Sergio Perez (MEX) 30 
11. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 29
12. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 28 
13. Romain Grosjean (FRA) 20
14. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 18
15. Charles Leclerc (MON) 13
16. Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) 8
17. Marcus Ericsson (SWE) 5
18. Lance Stroll (CAN) 4
19. Brendon Hartley (NZL) 2

Constructors

1. Mercedes 310 pts
2. Ferrari 302
3. Red Bull 211
4. Renault 80
5. Force India 59
6. Haas 59
7. McLaren-Renault 48
8. Toro Rosso-Honda 20 
9. Sauber 18 
10. Williams

