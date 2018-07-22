GermanGP: Lewis Hamilton takes bittersweet revenge and wins shocking race in Hockenheim after Vettel crashes out

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has regained the championship lead in a shocking and dramatic German Grand Prix on Sunday.



Utter heartbreak was dealt to Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel who would have extended the lead by winning his home race, but the German locked up his tyres on Lap 52 and crashed out in the gravel.



Much of the drama began after the rain started to fall on track and definitely played a huge role in the end.



Vettel had led the entire race from pole position when the lights went out at the start of the race until the unfortunate incident.



Lewis Hamilton, who had suffered hydraulic issues in qualifying on Saturday, started on the grid in p14. He drove through the field and due to Vettel's unfortunate incident found himself winning the race.



Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas finished second with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen in third.















Today's race marked the 77th grand prix held in Germany, this is more than any other country. The legendary Michael Schumacher has won here four times in his career.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished fourth.









His team mate Daniel Ricciardo who had started right at the back of the grid in P20 had trouble getting his tyre warmed up but eventually grove well to get to P6. Sadly, the honey badger's car suffered mechanical problems again and he retired the race in Lap 28.



Nico Hulkenberg finished fifth for Renault while Romain Grosjean finished sixth. The Force India drivers Sergio Perez made up P7 and Esteban Ocon in P8.



Marcus Ericsson finished P9 for Sauber and Brendon Hartely rounded up the points in P10.



