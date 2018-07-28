--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
New Sasol GTC cars set for thrills

The iconic Grand Prix Circuit will present a new challenge to the GTC drivers as they tackle the country’s fastest racetrack on June 16.

Suzuki’s new Swift hatch and sedan in SA

Suzuki kicks off its new model assault with an all new Swift hatchback and standalone sedan called the Dzire.

Force India feel no bitterness to Perez in court move

2018-07-28 19:52

ANOTHER SEASON WITH FORCE INDIA: Sergio Perez will continue to race for Force India in 2016. Image: AP / Mark Baker

The Force India Formula 1 team said Saturday that they feel no animosity towards leading driver Sergio Perez for taking legal action that led to them going into administration.

The team's deputy principal Bob Fernley made this clear when drivers Esteban Ocon and Perez qualified 18th and 19th for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.

'Respect his position'

"There can't be any animosity," Fernley told www.autosport.com.

"Whatever happens, like everybody else, 'Checo' (Perez) is entitled to be paid.

"Unfortunately we were not in a position to be able to pay him, and patience runs out for everybody. So, that's a process.

"I don't think we in any way look negatively at him. The responsibility for payment is on the team, not on Checo.

"He's been put in a difficult position. I think we have to respect his position, and not criticise it."

Perez's Mexican sponsorship has been a mainstay of the team's operations since he joined in 2014 and helps to ensure he is paid his salary.

However, delays in payments led him, through his management company, to take part in the winding-up order that was heard in London's High Court on Friday.

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Kimi Raikkonen to Charles Leclerk - more than just humble F1 beginnings?

2018-07-28 19:00

Most ReadEditor's Choice
LIVE: 2018 Hungarian GP Driven: 2018 Volkswagen Touareg 3.0 V6 TDI Lauda to miss second consecutive race Swiss hospital says FCA CEO Marchionne died of 'serious illness' Force India F1 team put into administration
New Ranger Raptor unleashed 'down under' - Can Ford's latest SA-bound performance-tuned bakkie take on its German V6 rivals? Fuel price breather as prices stay stable - AA WATCH: The greatest cars built under Sergio Marchionne New generation of SA car buyers: 3 major auto industry disruptors affecting the way dealers sell cars in Mzansi Why the Rush? Toyota's new compact SUV sets itself apart from the rest
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 