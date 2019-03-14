 --
F1 director Charlie Whiting dies on eve of new season

2019-03-14 08:38
Image: AFP / Ronald Schemidt

Formula 1 Race Director Charlie Whiting has died from a pulmonary embolism three days before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. He was 66.

FIA, The federation for international auto racing, issued a statement saying Whiting died Thursday morning in Melbourne.

'Blockage in the lung'

FIA President Jean Todt described Whiting as "a great Race Director, a central and inimitable figure in F1 who embodied the ethics and spirit of this fantastic sport."

A pulmonary embolism is a blockage in the lung, usually caused by a blood clot.

Whiting began his F1 career in 1977 working at the Hesketh team and the Englishman later moved to Bernie Eccelstone's Brabham team in the 1980s. He joined the FIA in 1988 and became a race director in 1997.

"F1 has lost a faithful friend and a charismatic ambassador in Charlie," Todt said in a statement. "All my thoughts, those of the FIA and entire motor sport community go out to his family, friends, and all F1 lovers."

F1 Motorsports manager director Ross Brawn said he was devastated after losing a long-time friend.

"I have known Charlie for all of my racing life. We worked as mechanics together, became friends and spent so much time together at race tracks across the world," he said. "It is a great loss not only for me personally but also the entire Formula 1 family."

The Red Bull Racing team said F1 had "lost one of its most loyal and hard-working ambassadors."

"I am deeply saddened to hear the terrible news," Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said. "Charlie has played a key role in this sport and has been the referee and voice of reason as Race Director for many years.

"He was a man with great integrity who performed a difficult role in a balanced way. At heart, he was a racer with his origins stretching back to his time at Hesketh and the early days of Brabham."

Read more on:    formula one  |  charlie whiting  |  australia  |  motorsport  |  f1

