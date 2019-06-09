CanadianGP: Vettel takes the flag, but doesn't win the race in controversial finish

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton wins the Canadian GP in what should have been Sebastian Vettel's deserving race.



Ferrari's Vettel had driven a stellar race and deserved his first race of the season. He had crossed the line first, but due to an earlier 5-second penalty was dropped to second place. Team mate Charles Leclerc finished third.

Vettel had come off the track and onto the grass, and left very little room for Hamilton as he rejoined the race on Lap 58. He was then given a 5-second penalty at the end of the race.



