Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne, dies aged 66

Former Fiat Chrysler (FCA) chief executive, Sergio Marchionne, has died, the carmaker’s controlling family shareholder said on Wednesday, 25 July.

Marchionne fell gravely ill after suffering complications following recent surgery in a Zurich hospital. He was replaced as chief executive by John Elkann last weekend after Fiat Chrysler said his condition had worsened.

'My friend is gone'

New FCA chairman Elkann said: "Unfortunately, what we feared has come to pass. Sergio Marchionne, man and friend, is gone."

It is not yet known what the reason for his death is, but complications arose after undergoing surgery on his shoulder recently. Complications came into place, which forced FCA to replace to man who led the Group for the last couple of years.

Marchionne joined Fiat in 2004 and led the Turin-based company's merger with bankrupt US carmaker Chrysler. He built the dysfunctional companies into the world's seventh-largest automaker.