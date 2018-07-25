--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
New Sasol GTC cars set for thrills

The iconic Grand Prix Circuit will present a new challenge to the GTC drivers as they tackle the country’s fastest racetrack on June 16.

Suzuki’s new Swift hatch and sedan in SA

Suzuki kicks off its new model assault with an all new Swift hatchback and standalone sedan called the Dzire.

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne, dies aged 66

2018-07-25 12:04

Image: PIERO CRUCIATTI / AFP

Former Fiat Chrysler (FCA) chief executive, Sergio Marchionne, has died, the carmaker’s controlling family shareholder said on Wednesday, 25 July.

Marchionne fell gravely ill after suffering complications following recent surgery in a Zurich hospital. He was replaced as chief executive by John Elkann last weekend after Fiat Chrysler said his condition had worsened.

'My friend is gone'

New FCA chairman Elkann said: "Unfortunately, what we feared has come to pass. Sergio Marchionne, man and friend, is gone."

It is not yet known what the reason for his death is, but complications arose after undergoing surgery on his shoulder recently. Complications came into place, which forced FCA to replace to man who led the Group for the last couple of years.

Marchionne joined Fiat in 2004 and led the Turin-based company's merger with bankrupt US carmaker Chrysler. He built the dysfunctional companies into the world's seventh-largest automaker.

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Sainz F1 future yet to be determined

11 minutes ago
Read more on:    fiat chrysler  |  sergio marchionne  |  italy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
SEE: 10 things to know about the new SA-bound, locally-built Ford Ranger Raptor bakkie Can four play six? Can the Ford Ranger Raptor hold its own against its V6 rivals? Remembering the Volkswagen Touareg double-cab: Where it all began VW releases new premium Touareg SUV in SA: We have details, pricing and images Ford's new Ranger Raptor launched in Oz: The South African-built performance bakkie to be lighter, more powerful
Why the Rush? Toyota's new compact SUV sets itself apart from the rest Car owners 'at the mercy of dealers': High prices, lack of choice major concerns by motorists for new 'code of conduct' for SA car industry WATCH: Rolls-Royce unveils hybrid 'flying taxi' Takata saga: Ford to pay R3.9-billion settlement due to faulty air-bag inflators New Porsche Carrera 911 T in SA: 'Driving the Carrera T will make you feel alive'
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 