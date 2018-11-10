BrazilianGP: Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel goes fastest in final practice

Sebastian Vettel topped the timesheets in the third and final practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was second while his team mate Valtteri Bottas was third.Vettel recorded the fastest lap with a time of 1minute07.948sec. His team mate Kimi Raikkonen was fourth.Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who had dominated the first practice on Friday, was fifth and his team mate Daniel Ricciardo was sixth.Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean were seventh and eighth, while Pierre Gasly finished ninth for Toro Rosso and Charles Leclerc was tenth for Sauber.?? END OF FP3 ??TOP 10VETHAMBOTRAIVER ??RICMAGGROGASLEC#BrazilGP ???? #F1 pic.twitter.com/uxFFB5JEid— Formula 1 (@F1) November 10, 2018FP3 CLASSIFICATION: Vettel has the edge heading into qualifying #BrazilGP ???? #F1 pic.twitter.com/FzjlbYjWfA— Formula 1 (@F1) November 10, 2018Qualifying starts at 7pm local time.Could be a ding-dong battle between Seb and Lewis in qualifying #BrazilGP ???? #F1 pic.twitter.com/HjuWjwan1i— Formula 1 (@F1) November 10, 2018