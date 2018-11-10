 --
Meet VW's SA-bound baby SUV, the T-Cross

A disguised prototype of the T-Cross, VW's new baby crossover SUV, is being tested on public roads.

WATCH: Bentley's new 467kW Continental GT

The new third-gen Bentley Continental GT boasts 467kW, 900Nm and a top speed of 333km/h.

#BrazilianGP: Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel goes fastest in final practice

2018-11-10 17:33
Sebastian Vettel Russia

Image: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

Sebastian Vettel topped the timesheets in the third and final practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was second while his team mate Valtteri Bottas was third.

Vettel recorded the fastest lap with a time of 1minute07.948sec. His team mate Kimi Raikkonen was fourth.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who had dominated the first practice on Friday, was fifth and his team mate Daniel Ricciardo was sixth.

Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean were seventh and eighth, while Pierre Gasly finished ninth for Toro Rosso and Charles Leclerc was tenth for Sauber.





Qualifying starts at 7pm local time.


As it happened: Brazilian Grand Prix 2018 - 3rd Practice

2018-11-10 15:53
Read more on:    ferrari  |  sebastian vettel  |  brazil  |  f1  |  motorsport

