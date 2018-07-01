AustrianGP: Max Verstappen grabs victory in Spielberg after Merc's Bottas and Hamilton retire

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins his first race of the season at the 2018 Austrian Grand Prix after much drama from the front leaders throughout the race.



It's also the very first win for the team at the Red Bull Ring and Verstappen's fourth win of his career.



There might not have been any crashes during the race, but it was most certainly one of the most dramatic races of the season.



Ferrari's Kimi Raikkon took second place and Sebastian Vettel in P3. Haas took the best result of the season with Romain Grosjean in P4.



Once Verstappen took the lead of the race, he held on for the entire race, even when his tyres were not 100%.









After much drama and race leaders swapping positions throughout the entire race, the Ferrari boys take second and third spots on the podium. This also means that Sebastian Vettel now reclaims the championship lead with one point from Lewis Hamilton.









Valtteri Bottas started the 2018 Austrian GP on pole, but due to some wheel spin, he saw Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton take the lead after a three-way battle with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen in the middle.



After some miscalculations from the Mercedes team, Hamilton saw himself come out in P4 after pitting, giving the lead to Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.



Heartbreak came soon after for Bottas when his gearbox disengaged a gear and saw the car stuck in 2nd gear as he pulled the car off on the side of the track.



The Ferrari boys Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel gave chase and saw themselves in P2 and P3 after Ricciardo's left rear wheel began blistering.



Hamilton too suffered tyre problems and after coming out behind Ricciardo in P5, the Red Bull suffered a mechanical problem as he had another DNF.





By Lap 59 a total of four drivers had retired from the race. Renault's Nico Hulkenberg suffered engine gremlins and retired early in the race.



On Lap 64, the championship leader Lewis Hamilton retired from the race as Lewis Hamilton lost all power from his car.





Good news is that Fernando Alonso finished in P8 for McLaren.



