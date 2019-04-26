15:31
Verstappen told to stay off the exit kerb at Turn 16.
15:29
Hamilton says he lost 2 seconds.
15:27
VSC ending very soon.
15:26
Verstappen told to keep focus.
15:26
Grosjean finally retires after having problems through the race.
15:12
Ag no, Ricciardo shuts down his engine in the pits.
15:12
And Hamilton takes second from Leclerc. They need to bring him in to pit now.
15:11
And Ricciardo just backs into Kvyat behind him. Oi!
15:10
Yellow flag as Ricciardo locks up and has to reverse out of the alley.
15:09
Bottas retakes the lead from Leclerc!
15:08
Hamilton right on Bottas heels too. Will the two Mercs race for first?
15:08
15:08
20 laps to go and Leclerc has been on the same medium tyres from the start.
15:07
Bottas is given the go-ahead to try and pass Leclerc.
15:06
The gap between Leclerc and Bottas is now only 1.3 seconds.
14:52
Vettel getting even further behind the Mercedes in front of him. Bottas closing the gap on Leclerc.
14:51
Verstappen now takes the fastest lap from Hamilton.
14:49
Hamilton posts yet another fastest lap.
14:46
Ferrari will keep Leclerc out as long as possible in the hopes that there will be a safety car.
14:38
Leclerc leading now as Hamilton comes out the pits.
14:36
Bottas in the pits.
14:32
Hamilton still 3 seconds behind Bottas.
14:32
Stroll under pressure now from Gasley.
14:28
Kimi complaining he can't fight with the tyres he has on his car.
14:21
Vettel is almost 5 seconds behind Mercedes.
14:20
Can hardly believe there was no incident on the first lap in this street race.
14:15
Ricciardo two places ahead of Leclerc already.