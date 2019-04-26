 --
Full Race Weekend LIVE Converage Azerbaijan Grand Prix Azerbaijan
Live
Race
Qualifying 3
Qualifying 2
Qualifying 1
Practice 3
Practice 2
Practice 1
Comments
Last Updated at 15:38
15:31 Verstappen told to stay off the exit kerb at Turn 16.
15:30 8 laps to go.
15:29 Hamilton says he lost 2 seconds.
15:27 Track clear.
15:27 VSC ending very soon.
15:26 Verstappen told to keep focus. 
15:26 Grosjean finally retires after having problems through the race.
15:12 Ag no, Ricciardo shuts down his engine in the pits.
15:12 And Hamilton takes second from Leclerc. They need to bring him in to pit now.
15:11 And Ricciardo just backs into Kvyat behind him. Oi!
15:10 Yellow flag as Ricciardo locks up and has to reverse out of the alley.
15:09 Bottas retakes the lead from Leclerc!
15:08 Hamilton right on Bottas heels too. Will the two Mercs race for first?
15:08 20 laps to go and Leclerc has been on the same medium tyres from the start.
15:07 Bottas is given the go-ahead to try and pass Leclerc.
15:06 The gap between Leclerc and Bottas is now only 1.3 seconds.
14:52 Vettel getting even further behind the Mercedes in front of him. Bottas closing the gap on Leclerc.
14:51 Verstappen now takes the fastest lap from Hamilton.
14:49 Hamilton posts yet another fastest lap.
14:46 Ferrari will keep Leclerc out as long as possible in the hopes that there will be a safety car.
14:38 Leclerc leading now as Hamilton comes out the pits.
14:36 Bottas in the pits.
14:32 Hamilton still 3 seconds behind Bottas.
14:32 Stroll under pressure now from Gasley.
14:28 Kimi complaining he can't fight with the tyres he has on his car.
14:21 Vettel is almost 5 seconds behind Mercedes.
14:20 Can hardly believe there was no incident on the first lap in this street race.
14:15 Ricciardo two places ahead of Leclerc already.
Lap 46 Hamilton only 1.4 seconds behind. Will he try something?
Lap 45 Bottas has just set the fastest lap. He fancies that extra point to go with his 25.
Lap 44 Doesn't look like the order upfront is going to change much. Vettel had a quick first few laps but Hamilton has increased the gap again.
Lap 41 The VSC is in and the ten lap shootout between the top four begins...
Lap 40 Pierre Gasly, who was driving extremely well, retires with a mechanical problem. Annoyingly, he pulls it over in a safe place and thus only causes a virtual safety car.
Lap 39 Worth noting that Verstappen is hanging onto the back of the lead pack and will have the freshest tyres going forward...
Lap 39 A safety car right about now would be lovely...
Lap 37 He's now past the Frenchman and is 20 seconds behind Verstappen. He'll need to nail these final 15 laps.
Lap 35 Leclerc finally pits! He comes out behind the Red Bull of Pierre Gasly.
Lap 34 Leclerc now lets Vettel through. He has yet to pit as Ferrari are unsure how long the soft tyres can last.
Lap 33 We have our first retirement of the day, courtesy of Daniel Ricciardo. Fair to say he's not having the best time at Renault right now.
Lap 33 Hamilton takes P2 a lap later.
Lap 32 Bottas retakes the lead of the race! Meanwhile, there's been an incident between Ricciardo and Kvyat that wasn't the latter's fault!
Lap 31 Two seconds between the top three now.
Lap 29 Bottas has been told to go and get Leclerc before the chasing pack come and get him.
Lap 25 Further down the field, Grosjean has just gone from 11th to 17th in one lap after locking up and going off track.
Lap 24 Hamilton is now struggling on his tyres, and Vettel is catching him rapidly.
Lap 24 Ferrari, in deciding to keep Leclerc out, have now ensured he'll come out behind Verstappen. Either they have something up their sleeve, or they yet again have messed up their strategy...
Lap 23 Max Verstappen now has the fastest lap of the race. Unfortunately for him, it's been a rather lonely race, with Vettel nine seconds up the road.
Lap 21 Hamilton flying now, getting closer and closer to his team-mate.
Lap 18 A rather tame start to the race here by Baku's standards...
Lap 17 Hamilton now sets the fastest lap of the race. Well, it was fun while it lasted...
Lap 16 Meanwhile, Vettel has hugely gained from the first set of pits and is all over the back of Hamilton.
Lap 15 Verstappen has now pitted, making Leclerc and Gasly the only two of the top six not to do so.
Lap 15 Robert Kubica has been given a drive-through penalty for coming out onto the pit lane too early at the start of the race. Talk about beating a dead horse...
Lap 14 Hamilton follows suit a lap later. Red Bull are trying to make Verstappen's tyres last a little longer.
Lap 13 Bottas pits from the lead, also onto the mediums. Theoretically, he'll be going to the end on them. But this is Baku, so who knows...
Lap 12 Vettel pits just as Leclerc is catching him. A convenient way to avoid an on track battle between the two. The German has gone on to the medium tyres.
Lap 11 The majority of the midfield has now pitted. The soft tyres not lasting as long as many had expected.
Lap 11 His team-mate has enjoyed a strong start, up to P9 and all over the back of Lance Stroll.
Lap 10 Verstappen reporting issues with braking, and is soon after overtaken by the Ferrari behind him.
Lap 9 Leclerc is currently the fastest man on track and still has soft tyres to go onto. He is only five seconds behind his team-mate.
Lap 7 Kvyat and Raikkonen are the first drivers to pit, both going onto the medium tyre.
Lap 7 Up ahead, Bottas has opened up a 3.5 second lead on Hamilton.
Lap 6 The Ferrari eases into P5. Next up for Leclerc is Verstappen. This'll be interesting...
Lap 5 The Mexican now has Leclerc directly behind him...
Lap 5 Max Verstappen, with the help of DRS, dives down the inside of Perez to retake P4!
Lap 4 The Monegasque is making steady progress now, breezing past Kvyat into P8.
Lap 3 Leclerc has moved up into 9th place, overtaking Ricciardo, but his team-mate is losing touch with the Silver Arrows.
Lap 2 Bottas is now opening up a considerable gap to his team-mate, with Vettel hanging onto the back of Hamilton.
Lap 1 Bottas just about holds off Hamilton, while Perez takes 4th from Verstappen! Further back, Leclerc has lost out to Daniel Ricciardo.
Lap 1 And we're off!
16:10 The formation lap is underway and the cars will soon be taking their places on the grid. Here we go...
16:00 Max Verstappen: "We have a good car, we just have to manage tyres on the first stint, stay out of trouble and a lot is possible."
15:59 "So far so good, now the tricky part" for McLaren, says Zak Brown.
15:57 Now taking place is a rather dramatic rendition of Azerbaijan's national anthem.
15:55 Valtteri Bottas: "Anything can happen, we just need to be prepared for anything and react to it".
15:54 Gunther Steiner says tyre management is Haas' main issue and says "We just have to hope that we get lucky".
15:52 "Anything is possible here, we're going to approach it as an endurance race and see how it goes" says Renault principal Cyril Abiteboul.
15:42 Hamilton reporting that his car "feels strange" on his out-lap...
15:40 The City of Winds is living up to its name, with winds of 20mph at the moment. At 20'C though, it's a warm sunny day nonetheless and will stay that way throughout the race.
15:37 The cars are beginning to make their way from the pitlane to the grid.
15:28 Starting in P17 is Antonio Giovinazzi after taking a ten-place grid penalty. He starts ahead of a crowded pit lane featuring Kimi Raikkonen, who is there after his front-wing failed a flexibility test; Pierre Gasly, who was punished for not taking his car to the weighbridge and Robert Kubica, whose car underwent some changes following his Q1 crash.
15:24 Nico Hulkenberg doesn't have a great record here and his misfortunes continued on Saturday when he was knocked out in Q1. Behind him is someone a little more familiar with that occurrence, the Williams of George Russell.
15:21 Lance Stroll finished on the podium here in 2017 but will be happy with just a point this time, starting from P13. P14 is Romain Grosjean, who will be looking to avoid another incident with "Marcus Ericsson".
15:18 Next up is the Toro Rosso of Alex Albon who had a disappointing qualifying performance, especially when compared to his team-mate. He'll be starting just ahead of Kevin Magnussen in the Haas, who killed his Q3 chances after flat-spotting his tyres.
15:16 Completing the top ten are Carlos Sainz and 2017 winner Daniel Ricciardo. Neither made it to Q3 but moved up the grid due to grid penalties in front of them.
15:13 P7 is Lando Norris, who achieved McLaren's highest qualifying position since Monaco last year. Charles Leclerc finds himself starting in P8 following his crash in Q2, and, starting on the medium tyres, will be hoping to make his way to the front quickly.
15:10 The third row of the grid is occupied by Baku specialist Sergio Perez, who is the only driver to finish on the podium more than once here. Alongside him is the Toro Rosso of Daniil Kvyat, who enjoyed his best qualifying of the season.
15:07 The drivers looking to challenge the Mercedes' going into the first corner are Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. Vettel would've fancied his chances of pole following his team-mate's crash in Q2, but was unable to find the pace to challenge.
15:04 The front row has a familiar silver tinge to it, with Valtteri Bottas taking pole position from Lewis Hamilton by just 0.059 seconds in what was a hectic qualifying session.
15:00 Hello and welcome to Baku for the fourth race of the 2019 Formula 1 season, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. All times are local.
19:01 Well, a two hour quali session - Baku at its best, or worst depending on how you look at it. An exciting race looks a near certainty for tomorrow. See you then for that one.
19:00 So, to give you the grid once the current penalties have been applied. P1 Bottas, P2 Hamilton, P3 Vettel, P4 Verstappen, P5 Perez, P6 Kvyat, P7 Norris, P8 Raikkonen, P9 Leclerc, P10 Sainz, P11 Ricciardo, P12 Albon, P13 Magnussen, P14 Stroll, P15 Grosjean, P16 Hulkenberg, P17 Russell, P18 Giovinazzi and P19 Kubica. Gasly begins from the pit lane.
18:55 Verstappen P4, Perez P5, Kvyat P6, Norris P7, Giovinazzi P8 (will become P18), Raikkonen P9 and Leclerc P10.
18:54 Bottas has snatched pole with a 1:40.495! A front-row lockout for Mercedes with Hamilton P2, Vettel starts P3.
18:53 This will be supremely close!
18:52 Vettel gets himself to the front of the queue.
18:50 A gaggle of cars come down the pit lane, it's time for their final flying laps.
18:48 Verstappen improves to the first row - 0.366s behind Hamilton.
18:46 Bottas is just a fraction shy of the Ferrari man in P3. Verstappen P4, Perez P5, Norris P6, Giovinazzi P7, Raikkonen P8, Kvyat P9 and Leclerc P10 is the order after the first runs.
18:45 Hamilton destroys that - a 1:40.703. Vettel is four tenths shy.
18:44 Verstappen kicks us off with a 1:41.447.
18:42 If Hamilton gets pole, it will be his 59th and it will give him the outright record of most poles with a single constructor.
18:41 Nice little stat - if Verstappen takes pole he will be the 100th different driver to do so at a Formula 1 Grand Prix.
18:40 With these low track temps, both Mercedes and Verstappen could well be back in the shout for pole. All the pressure is on Seb.
18:37 Right, Q3 starts at 18:40 local time.
18:36 Giovinazzi makes Q3 for the first time in Formula 1! With Leclerc already destined for P10, it means that the Italian will not start at the back tomorrow with his ten-place grid penalty - unless something else goes wrong.
18:34 Kvyat hits the wall, Magnussen goes off, scruffy runs there. P15 Gasly, P14 Magnussen, P13 Albon, P12 Ricciardo and P11 Sainz miss out on the shootout.
18:32 Sit tight, this will be close as we say goodbye to the slowest five. Vettel improves to P5.
18:31 Perez is P4 right now, only 0.4s down on leader Verstappen. The Mexican loves this track - he has taken P3 twice in the last three Azerbaijan GP's.
18:30 Vettel has lost a lot of time in sector 2 - a 1:42.209 takes him P7. But, there doesn't seem to be enough pace on this track for those behind to send the German into the elimination zone.
18:26 While some wait to see what happens since the teams haven't run in these conditions before, Seb has gone for it - it's the softs which he goes with.
18:25 Green light is on, let's see how long we make it this time without incident.
18:23 Track temp has fallen 3c since the red flag came out.
18:22 The cameras couldn't quite tell us if Ferrari have put the softs on Vettel's car, but surely that will be their choice.
18:18 Six minutes until we re-start in Baku.
18:12 Awaiting confirmation of when we can expect Q2 to restart.
18:09 When we do get going again - Gasly, Giovinazzi, Ricciardo, Vettel and Albon are the drivers in danger of elimination.
18:04 Running those mediums may have been another strategic disaster from Ferrari.
18:00 This could be a problem. As you can imagine there is another red flag, and already that barrier has been repaired so another lengthy delay is coming up - the main issue here is we are approaching sunset very quickly in Baku.
17:58 "I am stupid" says the youngster. He is unhurt which is the main thing, but he has fudged up there a huge chance of pole.
17:57 Noooo! Leclerc is in the wall - exactly where Kubica crashed in Q1.
17:56 Leclerc is 0.6s back in P5, while Vettel is two seconds slower than Verstappen in P11. Both may need to put the softs on here, it's quite the risk.
17:55 Verstappen goes P1 with a 1:41.388, a 1:41.522 for Bottas and Hamilton slots into P3 with a 1:41.580.
17:52 Both Ferraris go out on the mediums rather than the softs which the rest are running. If they can find enough performance this could give them a big advantage for the race.
17:50 Finally, we have Q2 action.
17:43 "Just no pace, when I saw the leaderboard I was shocked," said Grosjean after his Q1 elimination. It's the first time this season that either Haas hasn't made Q3. Seven minutes until Q2 starts say the FIA.
17:38 George Russell says it's like "driving on ice" out there with the low track temperature on tyres "designed for the top three teams".
17:30 15 minute delay for Q2.
17:25 We will have a bit of a delay here folks before Q2 while Kubica's car is removed and the barrier is repaired. Hopefully no trucks hitting a bridge this time - Williams won't fancy another oil-soaked car to go with what will already be another expensive fix.
17:23 Gasly finishes Q1 as the fastest man, a good boost for him considering the rough time he is having. Red Bull principal Christian Horner has hinted though that the Frenchman will not look to make Q3 - they want a free tyre choice.
17:21 But, that red flag gives us our bottom five. And Stroll is out in Q1 - again! P20 Kubica, P19 Russell, P18 Hulkenberg, P17 Grosjean and P16 Stroll are the drivers who will bow out.
17:19 Big accident for Kubica, he is buried into the barriers at the tightest part of the track in the castle section. He is fine luckily.
17:18 Bottas in P6 and Vettel in P7 will be a little nervous here, nearly everyone is improving.
17:18 Ricciardo has one shot here to get out of the elimination zone.
17:17 Vertsappen goes P4, that should see him safely into Q2.
17:16 Stroll is making Q2 for the first time on attempt number eight right now. Let's see if he stays there.
17:15 Sainz splits the Mercedes - P4 for him with two minutes to go.
17:14 Verstappen has to go again or he will be out with this track evolution. But, no matter his improvement that is quite a time from Gasly on the softs - a 1:41.335.
17:13 Gasly gets a tow from Stroll and takes over P1. Pierre Gasly! Only in Baku.
17:12 Giovinazzi holds P5 right now. Impressive stuff - perhaps sending him down the grid is the secret to unlocking that pace.
17:11 Vettel crosses the line but stays P3, nine tenths back from Leclerc. Hamilton then proceeds to bump him down to P4.
17:10 Verstappen's first attempt only earns him P12. Hulkenberg, Kubica, Russell, Stroll and Grosjean are the drivers in trouble with 7 mins to go.
17:09 Ah, Ferrari were playing. Bottas improves before Leclerc pumps in a mighty 1:41.4 to go into P1 with a 0.6s margin.
17:08 A 1:42.3 for Vettel puts him eight hundredths of a second clear of Bottas and into P1. Hamilton will need another set of tyres - he is a second down on Vettel and is down in the midfield.
17:06 Hamilton took to the run-off on his first attempt, he will go again.
17:05 Bottas with an early warning to Ferrari, his 1:42,430 sends him into an early P1, two tenths up on Leclerc in P2.
17:02 It's a busy track from the start, most of the field have flooded out to get their sessions started.
17:01 George Russell is out on the softs, hopefully no drain cover incidents for him today.
17:00 There's the green light, Q1 is underway.
16:57 Right, not long now. Track temp a cool 36c, but it's getting colder out there.
16:54 Another man struggling to match his team-mate, Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi will suffer a ten-place grid drop after taking his third ECU of the season. We may not see much of him either.
16:51 Pierre Gasly has taken a new gearbox since he will be starting from the pit lane on Sunday anyway after failing to stop at the weighbridge after FP2. He focused on race sim in FP3 so we may not see much of him.
16:46 Speaking of Ferrari, Leclerc has bettered team-mate Sebastian Vettel in all three practice sessions. Should he continue that trend and take pole today, it will be interesting to see if the Scuderia will back him for the race.
16:42 Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton were a second-and-a-half shy of Leclerc after FP3. The Silver Arrows haven't really been close to their rivals yet, so qualifying will tell us whether they are actually struggling or if it's a spot of sandbagging at work.
16:37 Can anyone get near the Ferraris this afternoon? FP3 completed a clean sweep of one-two's for the Scuderia in the Baku practice sessions. Max Verstappen was their closest challenger of FP3, but still over a second back from P1 Charles Leclerc.
16:32 Welcome everyone to live updates from qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Q1 is just under 30 minutes away. All times are local.
15:03 That's it for now. Join us in two hours for qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Cheers!
15:02 Albon, Perez, Raikkonen and Ricciardo complete the top ten with Giovinazzi P11.
15:00 The chequered flag is out on FP3 with a P1 for Leclerc, his first-ever practice hat-trick, with a 1:41.604. Vettel is second, 0.198s, with Verstappen third ahead of the Mercedes drivers. Kvyat finishes in sixth place.
14:58 Albon has a moment through the Castle turn but keeps his Toro Rosso out of the barriers.
14:55 A better lap from Vettel and he goes second behind Leclerc, 0.198s down. He grabbed a tow down the final straight and went purple in that sector.
14:54 More troubles for Vettel as he locks up as he is about to open up on a flying lap. Hamilton is also the wrong way down an escape road. Bottas does improve, he goes P4.
14:53 Good news for Ferrari fans as Vettel is back out on track. And while the Ferrari driver does a warm up lap, Leclerc goes purple in the first sector, purple in the second, and purple in the third. A 1:41.604.
14:52 Hamilton stays fourth, Norris jumps to 11th, Ricciardo goes eighth and Raikkonen moves up to ninth place.
14:51 Verstappen gets a tow down the straight and jumps up to second place.
14:49 Everyone but Vettel and Russell are out on track for qualy sims...
14:46 Ouch, still problems over at Vettel's car as while the bodywork is going back on, there are still worried faces at the rear of the car.
14:44 Gasly heads down an escape road on his warm up lap. Not great. Leclerc has joined the party but Vettel is still in the pits as there was some concern about an issue around the rear left of his SF90.
14:43 And here comes Hamilton... purple in the first sector, green in the second, and loses time in the third. He goes third, a tenth quicker than Bottas.
14:42 Bottas goes third fastest on fresh soft tyres, he is 0.6s off Leclerc's pace.
14:41 Bottas and Hamilton return to the track with just Russell now out there for company.
14:37 Giovinazzi, Kubica and Russell are the only three drivers out on track with the latter staying P20 but now only six seconds down on Leclerc.
14:35 Norris and Kvyat practicing their overtakes down the main straight.
14:34 Russell is back on track but it seems as if his focus is purely on race sim as he eight seconds down on Leclerc. Gasly is doing the same as there really is no point in him qualifying this afternoon given he'll be starting from the pit lane.
14:30 Albon ups his pace on the soft tyres but remains P4. He is now just 0.9s slower than Leclerc's P1 time.
14:29 Eight laps in and Hulkenberg reports that his front tyres are beginning to "grain" and he is losing grip. He is on the soft tyres.
14:27 Alexander Albon, using the soft tyres, goes fourth fastest, 1.4s down. Raikkonen is fifth ahead of Norris, Bottas, Perez, Verstappen and Sainz.
14:26 Verstappen goes P8 with a 1:44.6 on his first attempt.
14:24 Good news is Grosjean is now out on track and putting in the laps. He does a 2:02 - the slowest time of all as he locks up and takes to an escape road - with Verstappen the last man to leave the pits for a timed run.
14:22 First lock up of the session as Magnussen goes down the escape road at Turn 3. Seconds later Raikkonen is facing the wrong way up a one way, aided in his off by a tailwind. Giovinazzi is the latest to get the track limits all wrong.
14:21 Hamilton ups his pace but remains second, 0.8s down on Leclerc. Vettel is third, a further tenth off the pace.
14:18 Leclerc is back in front by 1.2s! Not a bad lap!
14:17 Bad start to the session for Romain Grosjean as he is still sitting in the pits as his mechanics examine his car, looks like an issue around the gearbox.
14:16 Vettel joins his team-mate at the top of the timesheet, second quickest and just over a tenth behind Leclerc. But it is all change as Hamilton goes quickest, a 1:43.9 for the Mercedes driver.
14:14 Ferrari, who already went with a higher downforce package on Friday, hit the front with Leclerc. A 1:44.3.
14:13 Both Mercedes and Red Bull have adopted more downforce at the start of this session. The drivers have been complaining about the tyres dropping out of the temperature window so they need more downforce to get heat into them.
14:11 Bottas goes purple, purple and purple on his way to a 1:45.6. Hamilton is green, green and green and is 1.2s shy of his team-mate's best.
14:09 Bottas and Hamilton have taken to the circuit while Russell is out for his first proper run of the weekend.
14:08 Gasly makes his mark on the timesheet, a 1:49.8, fractionally faster than Robert Kubica. The Williams driver struggled around the street circuit on Friday, finishing FP2 some five seconds off the pace.
14:06 The two Ferraris, Mercedes, Nico Hulkenberg and the two Racing Points have yet to venture out.
14:03 Giovinazzi is one of two drivers facing a grid drop as he has taken a third control electronics this weekend so he'll be dropping 10 places. The other man to drop is Gasly, who ignored the weighbridge on Friday. He has been handed a pit-lane start for that infringement.
14:01 Sainz, Antonio Giovinazzi - more on him just now, Norris, Russell and Romain Grosjean are the first men out.
14:00 Green light, here we go...
13:55 Five minutes to the start and the track temperature is up to 43'C.
13:47 One driver who will be eager to get in as many laps as possible today is Russell. He was on his first on Friday when he hit the loose drain cover. Such was the damage that he required a new chassis and therefore wasn't allowed to run in FP2. He's likely to be the first man out on track today.
13:41 Friday's top ten for FP2: 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:42.872 27 laps; 2 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 0.324s 26; 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0.669s 31; 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.921s 24; 5 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1.131s 31; 6 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1.305s 9; 7 Carlos Sainz McLaren 1.311s 26; 8 Alex Albon Toro Rosso 1.344s 32; 9 Pierre Gasly Red Bull 1.368s 24; 10 Lando Norris McLaren 1.423s 30.
13:36 Friday's running in Baku was chaotic to say the least. FP1 was cancelled after 15 minutes when George Russell wrecked his Williams on a loose drain cover while FP2 was blighted by red flags with several drivers - including Lance Stroll and Daniil Kvyat - crashing. And then to top it all Lewis Hamilton and Kevin Magnussen banged wheels at the end of FP2 just for the hell of it.
13:30 Good afternoon and welcome to coverage of the third and final practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. All times are local.
18:40 And that brings a close to FP2. It was a stop-start day, and the teams will be hoping for more laps tomorrow morning in FP3. Join us then for live coverage of it and the qualifying that follows. See you there!
18:37 The order behind is P4 VER, P5 BOT, P6 KVY, P7 SAI, P8 ALB, P9 GAS, P10 NOR, P11 MAG, P12 GIO, P13 PER, P14 RAI, P15 RIC, P16 GRO, P17 HUL, P18 STR, P19 KUB, P20 RUS (no time)
18:32 After multiple red and yellows, we now have a chequered flag, with Leclerc finishing top with a 1.42.872, Vettel P2 and Hamilton, who was just clipped rather aggressively by Kevin Magnussen, P3, 0.669 seconds slower than the leader.
18:30 We have our 5000th yellow flag of the day as Gasly locks up and misses a corner.
18:23 Less than ten minutes left of the session now, and most cars are running on the medium tyres. Not much happening in the way of lap times.
18:15 Having used his allocation of tyres, Daniel Ricciardo is done for the day, with his best time being a 1.45.483. He'll be regretting those earlier lock-ups.
18:10 Racing Point are admirably attempting to repair Stroll's car and get it out for some laps before the end of the session. If they do so, those mechanics need a pay rise. You know what to do, Lawrence.
18:06 Oh, red flags, how we've missed you... Kvyat continues to have a great birthday, losing the rear end of his car mid-corner and sending it into the barriers.
18:01 Approaching the hour mark, the top ten is LEC, VET (+0.324), HAM (+0.669), VER (+0.921), BOT, (+1.131), SAI (+1.311), KVY (+1.332), ALB (+1.334), GAS (+1.368), NOR (+1.865)
17:55 Approaching the hour mark, Leclerc is currently sat in P1 with a 1.42.972.
17:49 We DO however have a brief yellow flag, with Pierre Gasly flying into the run-off area at turn 3.
17:47 We've gone a whopping 20 minutes without a red flag. Everybody give yourselves a pat on the back.
17:42 Meanwhile, Kvyat is preparing to go out on track, hip hip hooray!
17:39 The times are tumbling down now, with Vettel doing a 1.43.196, 0.180 seconds ahead of Leclerc.
17:34 Leclerc, now on the softs, improves on his time and puts in a 1.43.598. He is currently 0.662 seconds clear of his team-mate Vettel in 2nd.
17:30 Kvyat is out of the car with his car confirmed as having a power steering issue. An excellent birthday for him so far.
17:27 The session has now restarted. How long for? If the drivers continue to struggle as they did in that first period, not long at all...
17:20 Prior to Stroll's crash, Leclerc got away with hitting the barriers himself and subsequently posted the fastest lap with a time of 1.44.748 on the medium tyres.
17:17 And we have a red flag! It comes courtesy of Lance Stroll, who locked up at turn 2 and, in the process of trying to go into the runoff area, sent his car flying into the barriers.
17:15 Lewis Hamilton is now in P1, 0.034 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc with a time of 1.46.110.
17:11 The birthday boy, Daniil Kvyat, is now the only driver not to post a time, having reported issues with his steering.
17:08 The drivers are struggling at the end of the straight, with Bottas already running wide and coming perilously close to the barriers when returning to track.
17:06 Five minutes in, the Haas of Kevin Magnussen is top with a 1:49:553, with every driver now out on track.
17:03 The teams have been given the soft, medium and hard tyres for this weekend, and will be hoping to assess durability for the first time having not done so in FP1.
17:00 We have green lights and it's the two leaders of the championship, Hamilton and Bottas, leading the way on track.
16:45 In other news, Ferrari actually got a 1-2! Sure, it's because they were the only drivers to complete a lap, but hey, at this point they'll take what they can get...
16:38 Unfortunately, though, George Russell's car requires a chassis change, and he will therefore not be competing in the upcoming session.
16:36 For those who missed it, FP1 lasted a grand total of half an hour after a loose drain cover took out the Williams of George Russell. Since then, the track has been inspected and Formula 2 qualifying has been completed without any drain-related incidents.
16:30 Hello and welcome back to Baku for FP2 of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The cars will take to track in 30 minutes, and hopefully, they'll be there for a bit longer than in FP1...
13:35 FP2 starts in three and a half hours at 17:00 local time, and will hopefully feature a bit more racing. Join us then and find out.
13:30 Well, FP1 is over! Wasn't that great? Race control has announced that the session will not be restarted.
13:27 And now the vehicle transporting the broken Williams has hit a bridge, with its oil leaking on the poor car. No, seriously. Formula 1 or Fawlty Towers?
13:25 A moments thought for Williams who, after having a horrific start to the season, happen to be the team to suffer from a loose drain cover. Speaking to Sky Sports, Claire Williams isn't too chuffed...
13:17 A significant delay has been put on the session. If every single drain cover on the track has to be checked, it may be a *very* significant delay indeed.
13:15 Aaand we have a red flag. Any guesses for which car failure caused it? It was the Williams of George Russell, with the floor of the car effectively taken apart by a drain cover.
13:12 The Ferrari's, both on medium tyres, are the first two to set times, while the Mercedes drivers are the only two yet to leave the pit-lane.
13:08 As always, the track is seriously dusty at this early stage of the weekend. Could that catch some drivers out?
13:02 Away we go! The Haas of Romain Grosjean is the first driver out, thankfully with Marcus Ericsson nowhere to be seen.
12:55 It's a sunny day in the City of Winds, with a temperature's of 20'C. For what it's worth, the winds are at 10mph. 5 minutes until FP1 starts.
12:50 As the last two years have shown though, logic rarely plays a role in the outcome of this race, with sheer chaos being far more prominent. Chaos is something Red Bull will be hoping for, with the team seemingly unable to compete for wins on pace alone so far this season. Still, after their double DNF last season, the only way is up...
12:46 Ferrari do have some reasons to be optimistic. They have the fastest straight-line speed this season which is sure to be useful on a track with one of the longest straights on the calendar. Furthermore, Charles Leclerc has an excellent record here, winning the F2 race in 2017 before getting his first ever Formula 1 points here last season with a P6 finish. His team-mate though, doesn't have quite such fond memories...
12:38 It's been plain sailing so far this season for Mercedes, with the reigning champions taking home 1-2 finishes at every race. Their cause has been helped by Ferrari who, with poor reliability and strategy, head into Baku knowing they really need a win to kickstart their title challenge
12:30 Welcome to The Land of Flames, Azerbaijan, where F1 will be racing around the streets of the capital, Baku, this weekend. This is first practice and all times are local.
#DriverTeamTimeGapPits
1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:45.413 - 1
2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:44.886 1.611 1
3 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:44.629 5.319 1
4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:44.937 10.051 1
5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:46.595 39.782 1
6 Sergio Perez Racing Point 1:46.060 68.984 1
7 Carlos Sainz McLaren 1:46.000 72.461 1
8 Lando Norris McLaren 1:46.680 83.459 2
9 Lance Stroll Racing Point 1:46.462 93.033 1
10 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing 1:50.146 1 LAP 1
11 Alex Albon Toro Rosso 1:46.184 1 LAP 1
12 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing 1:45.969 1 LAP 1
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:46.863 1 LAP 2
14 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1:47.501 1 LAP 2
15 George Russell Williams 1:50.767 1 LAP 2
16 Robert Kubica Williams 2:07.606 2 LAPS 3
R Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso RETIRED 2
R Daniel Ricciardo Renault RETIRED 2
R Romain Grosjean Haas RETIRED 2
R Pierre Gasly Red Bull RETIRED 0
#DriverTeamTimeGapPits
1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:40.495 0
2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:40.554 0.059 0
3 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:40.797 0.302 0
4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:41.069 0.574 0
5 Sergio Perez Racing Point 1:41.593 1.098 0
6 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:41.681 1.186 0
7 Lando Norris McLaren 1:41.886 1.391 0
8 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing 1:42.424 1.929 0
9 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing 1:43.068 2.573 0
10 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0
#DriverTeamTimeGapPits
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:41.388 0
2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:41.500 0.112 0
3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:41.580 0.192 0
4 Sergio Perez Racing Point 1:41.870 0.482 0
5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:41.889 0.501 0
6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:41.995 0.607 0
7 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing 1:42.082 0.694 0
8 Lando Norris McLaren 1:42.084 0.696 0
9 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:42.221 0.833 0
10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing 1:42.381 0.993 0
11 Carlos Sainz McLaren 1:42.398 1.010 0
12 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1:42.477 1.089 0
13 Alex Albon Toro Rosso 1:42.494 1.106 0
14 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:42.699 1.311 0
15 Pierre Gasly Red Bull 0
#DriverTeamTimeGapPits
1 Pierre Gasly Red Bull 1:41.335 0
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:41.426 0.091 0
3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:41.614 0.279 0
4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:41.727 0.392 0
5 Carlos Sainz McLaren 1:41.936 0.601 0
6 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:42.026 0.691 0
7 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:42.042 0.707 0
8 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing 1:42.059 0.724 0
9 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing 1:42.140 0.805 0
10 Alex Albon Toro Rosso 1:42.154 0.819 0
11 Sergio Perez Racing Point 1:42.249 0.914 0
12 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:42.324 0.989 0
13 Lando Norris McLaren 1:42.371 1.036 0
14 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:42.382 1.047 0
15 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1:42.486 1.151 0
16 Lance Stroll Racing Point 1:42.630 1.295 0
17 Romain Grosjean Haas 1:43.407 2.072 0
18 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1:43.427 2.092 0
19 George Russell Williams 1:45.062 3.727 0
20 Robert Kubica Williams 1:45.455 4.120 0
#DriverTeamTimeGapPits
1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:41.604 0
2 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:41.802 0.198 0
3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:42.852 1.248 0
4 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:43.064 1.460 0
5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:43.176 1.572 0
6 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:43.223 1.619 0
7 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:43.294 1.690 0
8 Alex Albon Toro Rosso 1:43.300 1.696 0
9 Sergio Perez Racing Point 1:43.430 1.826 0
10 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing 1:43.537 1.933 0
11 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1:43.561 1.957 0
12 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing 1:43.637 2.033 0
13 Lando Norris McLaren 1:43.924 2.320 0
14 Carlos Sainz McLaren 1:43.978 2.374 0
15 Lance Stroll Racing Point 1:44.039 2.435 0
16 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1:44.043 2.439 0
17 Romain Grosjean Haas 1:44.374 2.770 0
18 Robert Kubica Williams 1:46.000 4.396 0
19 George Russell Williams 1:46.290 4.686 0
20 Pierre Gasly Red Bull 1:47.836 6.232 0
#DriverTeamTimeGapPits
1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:42.872 0
2 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:43.196 0.324 0
3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:43.541 0.669 0
4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:43.793 0.921 0
5 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:44.003 1.131 0
6 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:44.177 1.305 0
7 Carlos Sainz McLaren 1:44.183 1.311 0
8 Alex Albon Toro Rosso 1:44.216 1.344 0
9 Pierre Gasly Red Bull 1:44.240 1.368 0
10 Lando Norris McLaren 1:44.295 1.423 0
11 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:44.901 2.029 0
12 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing 1:45.366 2.494 0
13 Sergio Perez Racing Point 1:45.436 2.564 0
14 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing 1:45.482 2.610 0
15 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1:45.483 2.611 0
16 Romain Grosjean Haas 1:45.618 2.746 0
17 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1:46.717 3.845 0
18 Lance Stroll Racing Point 1:47.875 5.003 0
19 Robert Kubica Williams 1:48.111 5.239 0
20 George Russell Williams 0
#DriverTeamTimeGapPits
1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:47.497 0
2 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:49.598 2.101 0
3 Romain Grosjean Haas 0
4 Lando Norris McLaren 0
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0
6 Kevin Magnussen Haas 0
7 Carlos Sainz McLaren 0
8 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing 0
9 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 0
10 Robert Kubica Williams 0
11 George Russell Williams 0
12 Alex Albon Toro Rosso 0
13 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 0
14 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 0
15 Pierre Gasly Red Bull 0
16 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing 0
17 Sergio Perez Racing Point 0
18 Lance Stroll Racing Point 0
19 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0
20 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0

Race Date:28 April 2019
No of Laps:
Length:
Lap Record:

Starting Grid

#Driver/Team#Driver/Team
1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
3 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull
5 Sergio Perez Racing Point 6 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso
7 Lando Norris McLaren 8 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing
9 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 10 Carlos Sainz McLaren
11 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 12 Alex Albon Toro Rosso
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas 14 Lance Stroll Racing Point
15 Romain Grosjean Haas 16 Nico Hulkenberg Renault
17 George Russell Williams 18 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing
19 Robert Kubica Williams 20 Pierre Gasly Red Bull

Season Schedule

Date Grand Prix Time
12 May 2019 Spanish Grand Prix 03:10 PM
26 May 2019 Monaco Grand Prix 03:10 PM
09 Jun 2019 Canadian Grand Prix 08:10 PM
* All times in GMT+2View Full Schedule

Season Results

Date Grand Prix Podium
17 Mar 2019 Australian Grand Prix
1.Valtteri Bottas
2.Lewis Hamilton
3.Max Verstappen
31 Mar 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix
1.Lewis Hamilton
2.Valtteri Bottas
3.Charles Leclerc
14 Apr 2019 Chinese Grand Prix
1.Lewis Hamilton
2.Valtteri Bottas
3.Sebastian Vettel
View Full Results

Driver Standings

