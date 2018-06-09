2018 Canadian GP: Vettel grabs pole position, Grosjean's hopes go up in smoke

Sebastian Vettel has claimed the pole position in the Formula 1 2018 Canadian Grand Prix with the fastest lap ever on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.



Vettel steered his Ferrari over the 4.36km track in 1min10.764 seconds to deprive Lewis Hamilton of a record seventh pole in Montreal.

It's Vettel's fourth pole on the Ile Notre-Dame, and his first since 2013.

As it happened: 2018 Canadian GP - Qualifying



The Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas will also start in the front row. After leading all three practice sessions, Max Verstappen will start third, alongside Hamilton. Kimi Raikkonen in the other Ferrari and Monaco winner Daniel Ricciardo are in the third row.



Hamilton tops the championship leaderboard as he pursues his fifth Formula 1 title. He has a 14-point lead over Vettel and a 38-point edge on Ricciardo.