DutchGP: Brad Binder goes to Assen - 'Another chance to make things right'

Binder and the rest of his Red Bull KTM Ajo team is now in the Netherlands for the Assen GP this weekend. Assen is known as 'The Cathedral' of motorbike racing.



It has a much storied history that dates back to 1949, the year it was opened and hosted its first race.



'You have to laugh sometimes'

Brad Binder says after Barcelona: "Sixth! I was quite shocked to have finished in sixth position again, for the fifth time from seven races this season.



"You have to laugh sometimes, even if it isn’t all that funny. It seems so strange, but that’s the way things happen sometimes. All-in-all, Barcelona was a difficult race. I struggled a lot. I worked really hard to try to come out with a much better result than I did, but unfortunately that was the best finish I could get."

It was here in Assen in 2017 that the Red Bull KTM Ajo team started becoming competitive.



Binder says: "I’m really excited to be back at Assen and so looking forward to getting back out on the track. That’s the wonderful thing with racing. If things don’t quite go your way in one race, then you have another chance to make it right in a few weeks’ time. I want to work really hard again all weekend."





"I want to stick with the same mentality I have had all year. I am confident and enjoying my racing. That’s my job. To ride fast and compete. I hope by the time Sunday comes, we have had a good qualifying and won’t be coming from behind on the grid."

