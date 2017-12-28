--
WATCH: The Grand Tour season 2, episode 4 is totally 'unscripted'!

2017-12-28 09:42

Image: Youtube

Croatia -  Episode 4, titled ‘Unscripted’, sees Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May show us all what would happen if The Grand Tour made a completely unscripted film with no pre-arranged locations, no set-up stunts, and no planned incidents.

We find them at their starting point in Croatia where Jeremy arrives in an Audi TT RS, Richard turns up with an Ariel Nomad and James in a Fire Engine…they quickly realise that some kind of script is generally a good idea.

Celebrity face-off

'Celebrity Face Off' continues, and this time Michael Ball goes head-to-head against Alfie Boe to find the world’s fastest classical singer with an interesting connection to the British motor industry.

Commenting on his lap, Michael said: “I’ve got to say I didn’t think I’d enjoy it that much, but I had the best morning ever! I went for it and I just hope I’ve beaten Alfie, that’s all I’m hoping for! I was very very competitive. I don’t think I’ve won, but if I have I won’t gloat or ever mention it ever again”.

Alfie added: “This morning was such an amazing experience! It was wet, it was muddy, we had fog, really tricky conditions. I do want to beat Michael, I want to have done well and at least be credible and if Michael has beaten me then fair play, he’s a good guy and I’d be thrilled for him, but deep down inside I’d be a little disappointed in myself.

Watch the trailer below: 

  
