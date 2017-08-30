--
WATCH: Shark spotted on Houston highway during Hurricane Harvey?

2017-08-30 07:15

Houston, Texas - A photograph of a shark on a flooded Houston highway during Hurricane Harvey which hit Texas in the United States has been called fake. The original tweet of the shark has been retweeted over thousands of times.

The same picture was also used during a flood back on Memorial Day in 2015. According to Snopes, the real image involves a shark trailing a kayaker in a 2005 issue of Africa Geographic.

Largest downpour in US history

News24 reported on Tuesday that the nation's fourth-largest city was still mostly paralysed by one of the largest downpours in US history. 

Watch: Shark spotted on Houston highway...or not


