WATCH: Street 'vendors' steal cellphones from motorists in Pretoria

Pretoria - The call for motorists to refrain from using their cell phones while driving has been a major topic in the conversation of road safety.

Whether its recording a video, texting, making a call or even just scrolling through ones notifications, using a cell phone while driving is considered a dangerous habit.



The usage of ones phone while driving could even alert and attract thieves as seen in the video below. The Crime Intelligence and Community Awareness group posted a video on their Youtube channel, showing how street vendors steal cell phones from motorists in Pretoria.



Watch the video below: