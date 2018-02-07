--
WATCH: Street 'vendors' steal cellphones from motorists in Pretoria

2018-02-07 09:32

Image: Youtube

Pretoria - The call for motorists to refrain from using their cell phones while driving has been a major topic in the conversation of road safety.

'Only an idiot uses a phone while driving' - hard-hitting SA road safety ad

Whether its recording a video, texting, making a call or even just scrolling through ones notifications, using a cell phone while driving is considered a dangerous habit.

The usage of ones phone while driving could even alert and attract thieves as seen in the video below. The Crime Intelligence and Community Awareness group posted a video on their Youtube channel, showing how street vendors steal cell phones from motorists in Pretoria.

Watch the video below: 

