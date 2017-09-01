Toyota SA case: Free State woman remains defiant despite court ruling

Bloemfontein - Elmarie Wepener (53) says she won't let sleeping dogs lie despite being ordered by a High Court in Bloemfontein to leave Toyota SA alone and not say another word against the automaker.

Netwerk24 reported on Wednesday (August 30) that Wepener, from Wesselsbron in the Free State, was ordered by a judge to stop "harassing" Toyota SA.

Now, Wepener is seeking legal representation to take her case further against the automaker.

Netwerk24 reported on Thursday (August 31) that she has six weeks to react to the Court order or she will have to comply to a legal "decree of perpetual silence".

The debacle follows a High Court order issued by judge Corne Van Zyl over a guarantee on a Mitsubishi Colt bakkie she had purchased in 2006 at Hugo & Hugo Toyota in Vredenburg.

Wepener says she will continue to push her case and told Netwerk24: "Not just for myself, but for others too."



Wepener is not allowed to express opinions regarding the case and may not "publish defamatory comments, threaten or harass Toyota employees or interfere with Toyota's operations" said judge Corne Van Zyl. Van Zyl ordered that Wepener remove all posts on Facebook or any websites. She also has to pay Toyota's legal costs.

Netwerk24 reports that if Wepener does in fact pursue legal action, she is not allowed to contact anyone at Toyota SA and will only be allowed to communicate with the automaker's lawyers.

Wepener says it has cost her more than R40 000 to repair the Colt bakkie at Toyota Wesselsbron which had led her to pursuing legal action against the automaker.

