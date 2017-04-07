SA road rage: Bakkie driver punches Ford Kuga owner in traffic

FISTICUFFS: A man assaults the driver of a Ford Kuga at an intersection in Mbombela. It's not clear what sparked the altercation. Image: Youtube

Mpumalanga - A man caught on camera assaulting a Ford Kuga driver at an intersection in Mbombela will hand himself over to police on Monday (March 10) according to the Lowvelder newspaper.



In the video, the Hilux driver repeatedly punches the Kuga driver via the driver's side window. The Lowvelder reports that the altercation took place at the Ferreira Street traffic light near the El Madré centre.

It's not clear what sparked the altercation.

The Hilux driver reportedly blocked the Ford driver from moving away and attacked him.



The attacker has reportedly told local police that he will turn himself in when he returns to the area on Monday.

Road rage in SA

Arrive Alive's Johan Jonck shares the following advice for motorists: "This is a cowardly physical assault from a standing position to someone seated inside the vehicle. The person should not be named and shamed but criminally charged with physical assault.

"I do believe that not all incidents are 'road rage' - this appears to be more of a 'physical attack' which happens to occur on the road and the person should be criminally charged. Resist the urge to retaliate, be kind and courteous in traffic. Conflict can only continue to exist with participation.



