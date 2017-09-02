Mick Schumacher drives his dad's F1 car and more... 8 motoring clips you shouldn't miss

Cape Town - From Mick Schumacher driving his famous father's F1 car to the funniest 'Stig' introductions, here are 8 car clips you should watch.

Weird 'slapping' car ad

Nissan Japan featured an advert with the message 'Could you braking be painful to your passengers?'. The automaker highlights its braking-technology, which could prevent you from being slapped by your passengers...



Swimming with sharks

A man attempted to escape authorities at a roadblock by fleeing on foot and swimming in the ocean.

'Some say that he has seen the Lion King 1780 times and that his second best friend is a Cape Buffalo,' we looked at some of the best introductions for Top Gear's masked test driver - The Stig.

Here is your video wrap of the week:

