Best breakfast run routes for bikes

You’ve got the bike but most of the time you’re either using it to commute or it’s sitting in the garage while you use your car to get to work. Remember - there’s an epic weekend ride that will suit you, and your bike, just perfectly.

What car matches your salary?

Have a look at which cars you can buy with your current monthly salary.

Mick Schumacher drives his dad's F1 car and more... 8 motoring clips you shouldn't miss

2017-09-02 10:14

Image: Youtube

Cape Town - From Mick Schumacher driving his famous father's F1 car to the funniest 'Stig' introductions, here are 8 car clips you should watch.

Weird 'slapping' car ad

Nissan Japan featured an advert with the message 'Could you braking be painful to your passengers?'. The automaker highlights its braking-technology, which could prevent you from being slapped by your passengers...

Swimming with sharks

A man attempted to escape authorities at a roadblock by fleeing on foot and swimming in the ocean.

'Some say that he has seen the Lion King 1780 times and that his second best friend is a Cape Buffalo,' we looked at some of the best introductions for Top Gear's masked test driver - The Stig.

Here is your video wrap of the week:

Toyota SA case: Free State woman remains defiant despite court ruling

2017-09-01 11:41
