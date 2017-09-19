Game of Drones: Jaguar XJL stars in unique air race

--
2017-09-19 07:30

Image: Motorpress

London – Jaguar has staged a unique drone race in London to demonstrate the space of its long-wheelbase XJ sedan.

High-speed drones, piloted by professional racers flew through three cars during the race at Alexandra Palace, on a course marked out with 13 gates the same shape as an XJL rear door.

Travelling at speeds of nearly 100km/h, the drones navigated their way through the door-shaped gates lit in Phosphor Blue and Red to highlight the interior ambient lighting of the luxury cabin.

With 127mm more rear legroom compared to the standard XJ, the XJL gave drone pilots enough room to fly through.

The drone pilots flew their craft while sitting in the rear he performance flagship for the XJ range – the new XJR57.

Watch the video below:


The XJL and XJR575 are manufactured at Jaguar Land Rover's Castle Bromwich plant alongside the XE, XF and F-TYPE. Both are available in South Africa, with pricing starting at R1 755 900 for XJL, and R2 546 600 for the XJR575.

