--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
Hot hatches - Old vs New

Check out these 5 hatches and compare the old with the new.

5 most important cars

We take a look at 5 cars that revolutionised the automotive industry.

Car clamped? No problem for this old man

2017-12-06 05:00

Image: Youtube

Portugal - An elderly man from Portugal was spotted removing a wheel clamping device from his car, after which he put the clamp in his boot and drove away.

Clamped? No problem

To many, the sight of ones vehicle being clamped can be a stressful ordeal however, this was no problem for a driver in Lisbon.

The 72-year-old man was angered at being clamped and took matters into his own hands, literally. After carefully adjusting the wheel clamp, he managed to remove it and left the scene.

Check it out: 

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

SA crash test results, Clarkson turns into Donald Trump... 5 motoring videos you should watch

2017-12-02 10:56
Read more on:    portugal  |  parking  |  video  |  clamped  |  wild on wheels

Inside Wheels24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
'Super SUV' for SA: All you need to know about the Lamborghini Urus Land Cruiser remains SA’s No.1 luxury SUV SA's best-selling vehicles: Bakkies, luxury SUVs and more! Top-selling sports cars in SA: Mustang leaves rivals in the dust New car theft technique: Thieves use ‘relay attack’ to steal Mercedes
Hard-hitting SA ad says aggressive driving is 'a form of abuse' MAPS: Hijacking hotspots - Joburg, Cape Town and Durban Seven stunning luxury cars you can buy for VW Polo money Comparison test: Golf GTI vs Golf GTD Alfa Romeo's first SUV: New luxury Stelvio arrives in SA
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2017 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 