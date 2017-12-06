Car clamped? No problem for this old man

Portugal - An elderly man from Portugal was spotted removing a wheel clamping device from his car, after which he put the clamp in his boot and drove away.

To many, the sight of ones vehicle being clamped can be a stressful ordeal however, this was no problem for a driver in Lisbon.

The 72-year-old man was angered at being clamped and took matters into his own hands, literally. After carefully adjusting the wheel clamp, he managed to remove it and left the scene.

