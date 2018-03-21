--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Porsche Panamera crowned 2018 SA Car of the Year

Porsche's Panamera has been crowned the 2018 South African Car of the Year. Do you agree with the winner?

Readers vote for their 2018 SA Car of the Year

The 2018 SA Car of the Year has been revealed. Check out how the cream of South Africa's motoring crop fared in our annual Readers' poll!

Are those spikes fitted to that car? What the law says about dangerous mods

2018-03-21 13:00

United States - A car was spotted in the US with what appears to be dangerous modifications to its wheels.

A video uploaded by RM videos said: "This car was not like the other vehicles that surrounded it. As it drove down the highway, a set of wire rim swingers protruded more than a foot outwards from all four of its tyres."

Car mods in SA - have you spotted vehicles on our roads with dangerous mods? Email us

Find out what the law says about overhanging parts fitted to your vehicle below the clip.

Watch the video below:

We looked at what the law says about driving around with regards to parts hanging from a vehicle: 

The Rules of the Road and Overhang from a vehicle: 

Projections in case of vehicle other than motor cycle, motor tricycle or pedal cycle
Reg 227. (1) No person shall operate on a public road a vehicle, other than a motor cycle, motor tricycle or pedal cycle-

(a) carrying any goods which project-
(i) either side of the longitudinal centre-line of the vehicle by more than

(aa) in the case of a bus contemplated in regulation 223(a) or a goods vehicle contemplated in regulation 223(b), one comma three metres; or

(bb) in the case of any other vehicle, one comma two five metres: Provided that any side mirror or direction indicator on the vehicle shall not be taken into account;
(ii) more than 300 millimetres beyond the front end of the vehicle; or
(iii) more than one comma eight metres beyond the rear end of the vehicle; or

(b) of which

(i) the front overhang, together with any projection, exceeds the front overhang as provided in regulation 226(1)(b); or

(ii) any bracket projects more than 150 millimetres beyond the widest part of the vehicle.

(2) No person shall operate on a public road a vehicle or combination of vehicles where the combined length of such vehicle or combination of vehicles and any projection exceeds the overall length prescribed in regulation 221 for such vehicle or combination of vehicles.

Via Arrive Alive

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

WATCH: Why you shouldn't try and cut off a bus

2018-03-21 11:00
Read more on:    united states  |  cars  |  danger

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ford SA recall: Thousands of Focus, Kuga and vans affected by 'clutch issue' 'This will be the first R1-million bakkie' - Readers react to X-Class SA prices 'SA was ahead of the curve' - 50 years of sponsorship in F1 SA Car of the Year: What changes should be made to the competition? 'It's just not fair' - More readers respond to 2018 SA Car of the Year controversy
Porsche Panamera crowned 2018 SA Car of the Year Readers vote for their 2018 SA Car of the Year F1 legend Ayrton Senna's race suit is up for auction WATCH: Why Ford thinks its new SA-bound Fiesta ST is the dynamic hatch benchmark Car crashes cost SA millions - MasterDrive
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 