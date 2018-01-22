--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTO TRADER  |  
 
Best-selling vehicles in SA

With the new year in full swing, we take a look at some of the top-selling vehicles in SA by segment for December 2017.

Would you want to pump your own fuel?

‘One of the strangest things about driving overseas, is having to pump your own fuel. Would you want to?’ asks Lance Branquinho.

WATCH: Bakkie dragged into the ocean by waves in Ballito

2018-01-22 13:36

Image: Facebook / Brett Darren Retief

Pam Magwaza

Durban - This is what horrible Mondays are made of!

In what appears to be a case of really bad luck a driver and his Toyota Hilux bakkie are dragged into the sea and crushed by waves after he attempted to roll his boat out of the waters this morning at Salmon Bay beach in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.

In a Facebook video by Radio Life & Style, the bakkie is seen tied to the small boat by a cable and is reversing to get the boat safely out of the waters.

Just then the tide pulls the boat right back in and it soon overpowers the car which is then dragged into the crashing waves with the boat.

According to pictures posted on Storm Report Live the driver of the bakkie made it out safely, however his vehicle was badly damaged by the ordeal.

Marine Safety manager at Salmon beach, Steve Honneysett spoke to DRUM about the incident: "The driver, Herman Labuschagne was in the process of launching a ski boat into the water – which involves him driving the boat into the water as is usually done.

"The problem we had today is that tide was extremely high and the sand was steep so when the vehicle tried to push the boat in, it got stuck and the waves ended up pulling the van into the water."

Watch and check out the images below:

He added that the driver of the vehicle managed to get out as it began floating in the water: "He was panicked but he came out and we immediately began to try and get the car out of the water using a cable, however, after a few minutes the waves eventually pushed the car out of the water"


NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Land Rover unveils V8 edition to celebrate 70 years of Defender

2018-01-17 08:00

Inside Wheels24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Bakkie dragged into the ocean by waves in Ballito Toughest Dakar Rally yet: Incredible end to world’s most gruelling race BMW X2, Porsche Cayenne, New Polo... 5 awesome new models to be launched this week This is how a car is painted: 84 robots and 5000 litres of paint World's toughest race: Two podium spots for Toyota SA at the Dakar Rally
WATCH: How to check for prior damage when buying a used car Would you want to pump your own fuel in SA? Best-selling vehicles in SA: Bakkies, cars, SUVs and more WATCH: 2018 Dakar Rally - The game! Dakar: Marathon stage reshuffles order as Toyota emerges unscathed
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 