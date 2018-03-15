Mercedes-Benz reveals X-Class bakkie prices for SA

Pretoria – From the world reveal in Cape Town last year to driving the bakkie in Chile; we've been following Mercedes-Benz's new bakkie, the X-Class, since it was first revealed as a concept.

New bakkie for SA

In March 2018, we can reveal how much the four-model line up will cost in Mzansi when it launches in May 2018 as well as specifications for the Progressive and Power models.

Prices for the new bakkie start from R642 103 for the X220d 4x2 (manual) to R791 315 for the X250d.

Follow Wheels24 on Instagram

Mercedes SA confirms the top-of-the-range V6 X-Class will arrive locally later in 2018.

Prices - effective from April 1: Including VAT and CO2 tax

X-Class X220d 4X2 Progressive (Manual Transmission) - R642 103

X-Class X250d 4X2 Progressive (Automatic Transmission) - R694 025

X-Class X250d 4X4 Progressive (Manual Transmission)- R696 785

X-Class X250d 4X4 Power (Manual Transmission)- R791 315



Both the X250d Progressive and Power are also available with optional automatic.







What about optional extras?

Mercedes-Benz Vans Southern Africa said: "Prices detailed are the manufacturer’s recommended retail prices, and exclude optional extras and any dealer associated costs, such as registration, delivery, etc. The X-Class is available with a full range of accessories, which are excluded from the recommended retail prices above."

Instagram gallery: Click on the arrow (RHS) to view a gallery of the X-Class





Mercedes confirmed two design and equipment lines are available in South Africa:

• The X-Class Progressive is aimed at people seeking a rugged bakkie with extra styling and comfort functions, while also being a comfortable yet prestigious vehicle for private or dual use.

• The X-Class Power is the high-end line. Mercedes says it is aimed at customers for whom styling, performance and comfort are paramount. As a lifestyle vehicle beyond the mainstream, it is suitable for urban environments as well as for sports and leisure activities off the beaten track. Its design and high level of equipment reflect an independent and individualistic lifestyle.

Follow Wheels24 on Instagram

Nadia Trimmel, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans Southern Africa said: "The much-anticipated Mercedes-Benz X-Class is well-positioned to elevate the South African bakkie segment to the next level. It will do this not only by offering a dynamic design paired with luxurious interior and unparalleled performance, but also by being perfectly-priced."



The X-Class comes standard with maintenance plans that covers all models for 100 000km or six-years, whichever occurs first.

According to the automaker: "Mercedes-Benz X-Class is available to be ordered, for delivery from mid-May 2018 (subject to stock availability). To configure your Mercedes-Benz X-Class and for more information on the vehicle and authorised selling outlets, log on to www.x-class.co.za."













