Here's how much the 2017 VW Amarok bakkie will cost in SA

NEW AMAROK ON THE WAY: Volkswagen's updated Amarok will arrive in South Africa later in April. Here's how much the automaker's flagship bakkie will cost as well as details on the 3.0-litre TDI V6. Image: Motorpress

• Interior and exterior tweaks

• New 3.0-litre V6 TDI with 165kW

• Revised bumper and grille

• New touchscreen



Cape Town - Volkswagen's updated Amarok bakkie will arrive in South Africa later in April.

Along with a refreshed design, the refreshed Amarok is available with a new 3.0-litre V6 165kW TDI engine. New features include an all-new interior and Volkswagen's latest in-car infotainment systems as well as additional safety and technology elements.



The new model retains the previous Amarok’s dimensions; it measures 5.25m long, 2.23m wide and 1.83m high.



Prices and range

The new Amarok is available in four trim levels; Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus and Extreme.



The entry-level Comfortline starts from R487 000 while the flagship Extreme derivative is R748 000 (We've included full prices and specifications at the end of this article). The 3.0-litre V6 TDI engine is the only six-cylinder diesel engine in the segment. The top-of-the-range engine delivers 165kW/550Nm channelled through its standard eight-speed auto. The V6 engine pushes the Amarok to a top speed of 193km/h and sprints from 0 to 100km/h in 8.0 seconds. Image gallery: 2017 Volkswagen Amarok Image: MotorPress

From the outside the new Amarok distinguishes itself from the previous model through a redesigned front bumper and radiator grille incorporating front fog lights, new alloy wheels and a third brake light with LED technology. Aligned with the latest Volkswagen design DNA, seen in the new Caddy, Transporter and forthcoming Crafter, horizontal lines dominate the front of the new bakkie.



Inside the cab the changes are more prominent with an all-new dashboard design which incorporates Volkswagen’s modular infotainment system with touchscreen radio, App-Connect, Bluetooth and USB interface (iPod/IPhone compatible).



In terms of safety, the updated bakkie is fitted with four airbags, ESP and automatic Post-Collision Braking System (which can reduce the chance or severity of a secondary accident in the event of a collision).



The Trendline equipment trim level has been replaced with the Comfortline trim level resulting in, VW says, additional standard features. Highline Plus has been added to the model line-up for customers looking for additional top-end convenience and comfort standard features. Extreme replaces Ultimate as the main derivative in the Amarok model line-up. Extreme will be available with an option of 4MOTION automatic 2.0 BiTDI with 132kW or 3.0 TDI V6 with 165kW engine.

Image: MotorPress

Under the skin, the Amarok’s running gear has not been fundamentally changed from the previous generation. The base derivative is the 2.0 TDI with 103kW with 6-speed manual transmission and an option of permanent 4MOTION four-wheel and two-wheel drive systems. Also carried over from the previous model is the 2.0 BiTDi (132kW) offered with 6-speed manual and 8-speed automatic. The 4MOTION system can be ordered as option for manual transmission derivatives and permanent 4MOTION four-wheel drive system on auto derivatives.

Image: MotorPress

Comfortline



Standard features offered for the entry-level Amarok include ‘Kemisu’ fabric seats, Posadas 17” alloys, six airbags, electric windows, central locking, height-adjustable seats, rear window heating, ‘Composition Media’ radio, body-coloured door handles and side-mirror housings, a single chromed bar on the radiator grille and fog lights, leather steering wheel and manual aircon.



There are additional storage compartments under the front seats to provide storage space for accessories. Standard features also include cruise control system and padded storage compartment cover, which doubles as a central armrest. Optional kit for Comfortline bakkies include multi-function steering wheel, electric and heatable side-mirrors and Park Distance Control (front and rear).



Highline



The Highline version adds ‘Manaus’ 18” alloys, partially chrome-plated side-mirror housings, chrome trim around the fog lights and the partially chrome-plated rear bumper. Smoked rear lights and LED number plate lighting continue this theme. The Highline also comes standard with four 12 V power sockets, one of which is located on the central console in the rear passenger compartment.

Inside, chromed trim forms the cowling of the gear lever in the central console, the edging of the air vents and parts of the multi-function steering wheel. Auto aircon is standard.



Highline derivatives can be customised with the following: ‘Vienna’ leather seats, Park Distance Control (Front and Rear) with rear view camera, Light and Sight package with auto light and rain sensor, Bi-Xenon Headlights with LED daytime running lights as well as 17” or 19” alloys.



Highline Plus



Highline Plus equipment trim level adds ‘Vienna’ leather seat cover, i-xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, Light and Sight package with auto light and rain sensor, rear view camera and ‘Discover Media’ satnav. Highline Plus offers an option of 19” alloys.





Image: MotorPress

Extreme



The top derivative in the range, Extreme is offered standard with ‘Talca’ 20” alloys wheel and arch extensions, satnav, bi-xenons with LEDs and chrome sill bars with integrated LED lighting to illuminate the exit area. The Extreme also comes standard with Parking Distance Control (Front and Rear) with rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera, ‘ergoComfort’ driver and passenger seats with 14-way adjustment as well as ‘Nappa leather seat trim covers. Extreme is available in exclusive Ravenna Blue metallic paint finish. The Extreme can be customised with Sports Bar in body colour as well as 19” alloys wheels.

Cargo area



The Amarok’s cargo bed is 1.55m long and 1.62m, allowing a Euro pallet to be loaded transversely, unique in its segment. The cargo box has a loading area of 2.52m and there are four lashing rings for securing the load fitted in each corner. The half-metre platform gate height boosts the good cargo capacity. This is due to the low sill height, at 0.78m.

With a maximum gross weight of up to 3080kg, the Amarok is not only able to transport particularly bulky loads, but very heavy loads as well. The maximum payload is 936kg (Comfortline 103kW) and – depending on the overall configuration – it can also tow loads of up to 3.3 tonnes.



2017 VW Amarok: Click here for full specifications

Prices:



Amarok 2.0 TDI 103kW 4x2 Manual Comfortline -R487 700

Amarok 2.0 TDI 103kW 4MOTION Manual Comfortline - R544 900

Amarok 2.0 BiTDI 132kW 4x2 Manual Highline - R521 900

Amarok 2.0 BiTDI 132kW 4MOTION Manual Highline - R573 000

Amarok 2.0 BiTDI 132kW 4x2 Auto Highline - R539 400

Amarok 2.0 BiTDI 132kW 4x2 Auto Highline Plus - R591 900

Amarok 2.0 BiTDI 132kW 4MOTION Auto Highline - R590 600

Amarok 2.0 BiTDI 132kW 4MOTION Auto Highline Plus - R643 100

Amarok 2.0 BiTDI 132kW 4MOTION Auto Extreme - R673 600

Amarok 3.0 TDI V6 165kW 4MOTION Auto Highline - R665 700

Amarok 3.0 TDI V6 165kW 4MOTION Auto Highline Plus - R716 600

Amarok 3.0 TDI V6 165kW 4MOTION Auto Extreme - R748 600



Service and warranty



The Amarok range is sold with a three-year or 100 000km manufacturer warranty, five-year or 90 000km Automotion Service Plan and six-year anti-corrosion warranty. The service interval is at 15 000 km.





