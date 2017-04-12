World Car of the Year: Jaguar F-Pace voted best, most beautiful

WORLD CAR: The Jaguar F-Pace grabs two victories at the 2017 World Car Awards, scooping the official World Car and World Car Design of the Year titles. Image: Motorpress

New York - The Jaguar F-Pace becomes the 'best' and 'most beautiful' SUV at the 2017 World Car Awards, grabbing the official World Car and World Car Design of the Year titles at the 2017 New York International Auto Show.



The performance SUV, the fastest-selling Jaguar yet, is only the second vehicle to claim the historic double title in the 13-year history of the World Car Awards.



To win its pair of trophies, the F-Pace saw off rivals voted by 75 motoring journalists from 24 countries. The F-Pace triumphed over the Audi Q5 and Volkswagen Tiguan to claim the 2017 World Car of the Year prize.

To win the 2017 World Car Design of the Year prize the F-Pace saw off the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet and Toyota C-HR in the final three.



Dr Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover CEO, said: “Winning this award endorses the talent and great work of our teams that have delivered the world’s most practical sports car and Jaguar's fastest-selling vehicle."

Ian Callum, director of design for Jaguar, said: “The F-Pace is our first SUV but it is clearly recognisable as a Jaguar and for it to win the 2017 World Car of the Year trophy vindicates our decision to bring our unique design principles and dynamic qualities to a new sector of the market.”



6 categories



Winners and categories below:



World Car of the Year - Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace. Image: MotorPress

World Urban Car of the Year - BMW i3

The 2017 edition marks the first year for the World Urban Car award. World Car vice-chairman, Mike Rutherford, commented, "It's an award whose time has come. Everyday cars in many - perhaps most - parts of the world will have to become smaller if road and parking space is to be found for them in increasingly packed towns and cities whose populations are swelling annually. This year's winner in our inaugural World Urban Car category proves that these small vehicles don't have to be cheap, undesirable and unpleasant to drive. Quite the opposite. It is among the best value-for-money products on the market".





BMW i3. Image: Charlen Raymond

World Luxury Car of the Year - Mercedes-Benz E-Class

This is the 3rd World Luxury Car win for Mercedes-Benz having captured the 2017 title, two back-to-back titles in 2015 (Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe) and 2014 (Mercedes-Benz S-Class). Mercedes-Benz made history in 2015 with a triple win in three out of five categories; World Car of the Year (C-Class), World Luxury Car (S-Coupe) and the World Performance Car (AMG GT). The company has also won two World Green Car awards: 2012 (S 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY) and 2007 (Mercedes-Benz E320 Bluetec) in 2007.





Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Image: Supplied

World Performance Car of the Year - Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman

Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, said: “We are honored that the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman were selected as World Performance Car by such an esteemed, global jury. With its striking appearance and superb performance and handling, the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman follow in the footsteps of our legendary 718 mid-engine race cars.”

Porsche is no stranger to the World Car Awards program; the 2017 title is the 5th time that Porsche has won the World Performance Car title. The company previously won in 2014 (Porsche 911 GT3), 2013 (Porsche Boxster/Cayman), 2012 (Porsche 911) and 2006 (Porsche Cayman S).

Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman. Image: Janine van der Post

World Green Car of the Year - Toyota Prius Prime

The Toyota Prius Prime wins the 2017 World Green Car, the second consecutive Green Car win for the automaker. The Toyota Mirai won the 2016 World Green Car title.



Jack Hollis, US Group VP and GM of Toyota commented, "It is a great honor to have both the Prius Prime and C-HR nominated for World Car of the Year awards. For global automakers like Toyota, consideration for this award is a testament to our focus on developing products that both stir the emotions and meet the mobility needs of our customers in all corners of the world."







World Car Design of the Year - Jaguar F-Pace

It's the second time Jaguar has won the World Car Design award; the F-Type grabbed the title in 2013.

Top three finalists in six award categories:



World Car of the Year

• Audi Q5

• Jaguar F-Pace (Winner)

• Volkswagen Tiguan

World Urban Car of the Year

• BMW i3 (Winner)

• Citroen C3

• Suzuki Ignis

World Luxury Car of the Year

• BMW 5 Series

• Mercedes E-Class (Winner)

• Volvo S90/V90

World Performance Car of the Year

• Audi R8 Spyder

• McLaren 570S

• Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman (Winner)

World Green Car of the Year

• Chevrolet Bolt

• Tesla Model X

• Toyota Prius Prime (Winner)

World Car Design of the Year

• Jaguar F-Pace (Winner)

• Mercedes-Benz S Class

• Toyota C-HR











