WATCH: Joburg family returns from OR Tambo, gets robbed in driveway

TARGETED BY CRIMINALS: Another Gauteng family fell victim to a driveway-robbery. The family was reportedly followed from OR Tambo airport. Image: YouTube

Charlen Raymond

Gauteng - CCTV footage captures the moment opportunistic criminals follow a family from OR Tambo International airport and rob them of their valuables at their home in Johannesburg.

A video uploaded by Crime Intelligence & Community Awareness (CICA), shows a Joburg family return home from the airport and are targeted by four criminals.

Brazen criminals

The driver of the white BMW 4 Series reportedly collected his parents at OR Tambo International airport, after which he brought them to his home in the suburbs. A Hyundai Elantra was following him.

The BMW coupé pulls into a driveway and the Elantra drives out of view of the camera. As soon as the BMW is parked a male approaches the family.

The man approaches the driver, showing him a gun and demands that he opens the door. A second criminal walks over to the passenger door and third joins the group. The fourth member remained in the Elantra but soon drove up the road. He then returns and reverses the getaway car into the driveway.

The four men proceed to steal the family's belongings, including robbing the passengers of their valuables, as well as emptying the hitched trailer.

14 Tips to help avoid a hijacking:



1 When approaching your vehicle, keep your key ready but not visible. Unlock your car when you're close by.



2 Check the rear seat before getting into your car.



3 A well-maintained car is less likely to break down and leave you vulnerable.



4 Plan your route and let someone know what your route is and when to expect you at your destination.



5 Always check the rear-view mirror to see if you are being followed.



6 Avoid driving with your windows open and keep the doors locked. Put all valuables out of sight.



7 Avoid distractions while driving such as using a cellphone.



8 If you suspect you are being followed, drive to your nearest police station or a busy public area.

9 When approaching a red traffic light, slow down so that you only reach it when it turns green.



10 Make sure your driveway is well lit and clear of shrubbery.



11 If possible, park in a central, well-lit place, preferably with guards on duty.



12 When stopping behind another vehicle, leave half a vehicle length in front so you can make an emergency escape if necessary.



13 Change your routes and your schedule if possible on a regular basis.



14 Make arriving at your destination safer by calling ahead and asking someone to open and close your gate for you.



Tips to avoid being targeted by criminals



Arrive Alive lists the following crucial tips on avoiding being hijacked when approaching and entering your driveway.



• 2km from your house strategy. Be extra alert. Switch off the car radio and concentrate on your surroundings.



• Remember to stop your vehicle just on the inside of the gate and select reverse whilst waiting for the gate to close. This creates confusion and may buy you a few seconds for the gate to close completely behind you.



• Check your driveway and street before you leave or enter your premises.



• Make sure your driveway is well lit and clear from shrubbery where perpetrators can hide.



• Be aware of unknown pedestrians close to your residential address - do not turn into your driveway - pass and go back later.



• Liaise with your neighbours - know them.



• Be aware of vehicles parked close to your address with occupants inside. It might be perpetrators observing the area.



• Be alert if your animals do not greet you at the gate as usual. It might be that the perpetrators over-powered them.



• Phone your home and ask for someone to make sure your driveway is safe and to open and close the gate for you.



• When returning home after dark, ensure that an outside light is on, or have someone meet you at the gate. Check with your armed response company if they are rendering rendezvous services.



• If at any time you have to open the gate yourself, make sure nobody suspicious around and the road is clear. Stop right in front of your gate. Do not switch off the vehicle, leave the key in the ignition, get out and close the door (not creating temptation). Then open the gate. Drive in and close the gate immediately behind you.



• If you have small children in the vehicle, take the key with you (this is the only exception). You need the key as a “negotiating tool”. The perpetrators want your vehicle and you want your children.



• If your children are older, it is advised that they exit the vehicle with you when opening the gate so that you are all separated from the vehicle should an attack occur.



For more of Arrive Alive's hijack prevention tips, click here.