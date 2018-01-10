Volkswagen's Polo and Polo Vivo remain best sellers

• The Volkswagen brand retains overall passenger market leadership on its own

• Polo Vivo and Polo remain South Africa’s bestselling cars

• Audi improves its premium market share by 1.2%



Since the introduction of the Polo and Polo Vivo in 2010, Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) has been passenger market leader every year. The Volkswagen Group ended the year with 80 308 sales giving VWSA a total market share of 21.8%, with the Volkswagen brand achieving 18.9% share in a run out year of its volume models.

To top the successful year, the Volkswagen brand on its own is the market leader for 2017.



Audi improved its year on year share by 1.2% despite very tough trading conditions in the premium market and delivered a passenger market share of 2.9 % placing the brand in third place in the premium market with a total share of 18.7%. Despite a year on year decline of 12.7% in the premium market, Audi’s share of the premium market only declined by 6.8%.

VWSA Chairman and Managing Director Thomas Schaefer: commented: “The Polo Vivo and Polo remained the first and second best-selling passenger cars in 2017, which is also for the seventh consecutive year – this is an incredible achievement for the Volkswagen brand considering that we effectively ran out of supply in December of the key models which is illustrated by the unusually low 14.8% market share we achieved in December.

I am delighted by the performance of both the Volkswagen and Audi brands in 2017 and know that we will do even better in 2018."



Volkswagen will be launching the new Polo later this month which will be followed by the Polo Vivo in the first quarter.