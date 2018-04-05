--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Would you want to pump your own fuel?

‘One of the strangest things about driving overseas, is having to pump your own fuel. Would you want to?’ asks Lance Branquinho.

Best-selling vehicles in SA

With the new year in full swing, we take a look at some of the top-selling vehicles in SA by segment for December 2017.

Vehicle licence centres a pain? City of Joburg, Cape Town steps up with major improvements for motorists

2018-04-05 12:36

CHECK YOUR DISC: The City of Cape Town asks drivers to act proactively by checking the renewal date on their existing vehicle licence disc. Image: Wheels24

Johannesburg - Gauteng residents' licensing centre woes might come to an end, or at least begin to look brighter with some good news from the city of Johannesburg. Cape Town road users will also benefit from improvements made to licensing centres, more on those change further in this article.

The Department of Public Safety's Licensing Directorate says it has embarked on a project to improve services and customer experiences at centres.

The City of Johannesburg says it will be extending operating hours to Saturdays and that centres will be open from 8am to 12pm for renewal of driving licences, vehicle disc licenses, motor vehicle registration, driver/learner tests as well as other relevant services.

Improvements for motorists




Councillor and MMC for Public Safety in the City of Johannesburg, Michael Sun, says: "We have received numerous complaints at our licensing centres and it is high time that we improve services to the level our customers deserve.

"The high volumes of customers visiting our licensing centres mean that we need to be innovative and upgrade our centres, we want our customers to get a corporate service as paying customers would expect anywhere else."

What do you think can be done to improve services at licensing centres? Email us


Some Gauteng readers have suggested more improvements:



Cape Town motorists to benefit too

News24 reported the City of Cape Town has also extended operating hours to Saturdays at several centres in the Western Cape too.

These include: Strand, Kuils River, Brackenfell, Kraaifontein, Strandfontein, Plumstead, Pinelands, Milnerton, Liberty Promenade Mall, Fezeka, Cape Town Civic Centre, Bellville and Airport Industria.

The City also says: "When renewing your vehicle licence, remember to take along a proof of address, as required by national government. Furthermore, card payment facilities are available for registrations and renewals at most offices; the City will accept payments of up to R7 000 per transaction by credit or debit card, or any other means of payment which does not hold any cost implications for the client."

Read the full statement from City of Johannesburg below:

Proposed changes to vehicle licensing departments - City of Johannesburg by sergio davids on Scribd

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

AARTO Amendment Bill, e-tolls and losing your driving licence - what you should know

2018-04-05 09:18

Most ReadEditor's Choice
AARTO Amendment Bill, e-tolls and losing your driving licence - what you should know Best-selling luxury SUVs: Range Rover battles BMW's X5 in SA WATCH: In movies a car is never 'just a car' Best-selling vehicles in SA, top movie cars... Your mid-week motoring wrap SA car sales: Polo Vivo takes the lead, Etios tumbles
4153 speeding drivers... Top 5 SA traffic offences during Easter long weekend - RTMC 'Tesla goes bankrupt' - says CEO Elon Musk on April 1. Riiight... 'Total road closure' Caught in violent Durban protests? Here's what you should do BMW's new M5, Jaguar's F-Pace SVR... top new models of the week Tesla on deadly Model X crash: 'Autopilot was engaged', driver didn't heed warnings
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 