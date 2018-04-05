Vehicle licence centres a pain? City of Joburg, Cape Town steps up with major improvements for motorists

Johannesburg - Gauteng residents' licensing centre woes might come to an end, or at least begin to look brighter with some good news from the city of Johannesburg. Cape Town road users will also benefit from improvements made to licensing centres, more on those change further in this article.



The Department of Public Safety's Licensing Directorate says it has embarked on a project to improve services and customer experiences at centres.

The City of Johannesburg says it will be extending operating hours to Saturdays and that centres will be open from 8am to 12pm for renewal of driving licences, vehicle disc licenses, motor vehicle registration, driver/learner tests as well as other relevant services.

Councillor and MMC for Public Safety in the City of Johannesburg, Michael Sun, says: "We have received numerous complaints at our licensing centres and it is high time that we improve services to the level our customers deserve.



"The high volumes of customers visiting our licensing centres mean that we need to be innovative and upgrade our centres, we want our customers to get a corporate service as paying customers would expect anywhere else."

Cape Town motorists to benefit too

News24 reported the City of Cape Town has also extended operating hours to Saturdays at several centres in the Western Cape too.

These include: Strand, Kuils River, Brackenfell, Kraaifontein, Strandfontein, Plumstead, Pinelands, Milnerton, Liberty Promenade Mall, Fezeka, Cape Town Civic Centre, Bellville and Airport Industria.

The City also says: "When renewing your vehicle licence, remember to take along a proof of address, as required by national government. Furthermore, card payment facilities are available for registrations and renewals at most offices; the City will accept payments of up to R7 000 per transaction by credit or debit card, or any other means of payment which does not hold any cost implications for the client."

