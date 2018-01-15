Defective airbags: Bakkies, cars to be recalled in SA

Cape Town - The South African auto industry is affected by ongoing defective Takata airbag recalls.

One of the automakers affected is Toyota with models such as its previous generation Hilux bakkie.

The safety recall is to replace defective and potentially deadly Takata airbag inflators. Toyota SA issued a recall and special service campaign in July 2017.

In 2015, Toyota SA said it would replace airbag inflators in its Corolla, RunX and Yaris models (built from 2002 to 2007) and in its Rav4, Hilux and Fortuners (from July 2003 to December 2005).

Recall notice to local Hilux owners

In a letter to customers, sent to us via a reader, Toyota said: "Our records show that your vehicle is fitted with a Takata airbag, which could be defective over time and pose a danger to driver and other occupants. As a result of these findings, Toyota has decided to recall all vehicles fitted with this range of airbags to ensure the safety of its customers."

According to the Associated Press, Takata's inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel into the vehicle. At least 20 people have died worldwide and more than 280 have been hurt. To date, no injuries or fatalities have been reported locally.



The ongoing Takata recall has affected thousands of vehicles globally and has included automakers such as Nissan, Honda and General Motors. Toyota SA states that the latest Takata recall issued in January 2018, "is not only limited to Toyota".

Wheels24 is in possession of the text message Toyota has sent to customers:

"Toyota is dedicated to Customer Safety. As a result, Toyota has initiated a Recall Campaign for TAKATA Airbag Inspection or Replacement. We identified your Hilux Double Cab 2005-2016 is affected."

The "2016" referenced in the sms refers to previous generation Hilux models.





An email sent to affected customers reads: "The automotive industry is facing an unprecedented challenge in the recall and replacement of millions of Takata airbag inflators across the world. We would like to assure you that Toyota South Africa Motors is committed to addressing the needs and concerns of our customers with vehicles affected by this issue.

"Please note that this recall is not only limited to Toyota as Takata is a global supplier to the motor industry at large."

Toyota SA responds

Wheels24 reached out to Toyota SA for comment: "This serves to confirm that there is indeed an ongoing recall for the replacement of Takata airbags. Please note that this recall is not only limited to Toyota as Takata is a global supplier to the motor industry at large. We would like to assure you that Toyota South Africa Motors is committed to addressing the needs and concerns of our customers with vehicles affected by this issue.



"As you have rightly pointed out, Toyota is in the process contacting customers whose vehicles are affected. The protection of the drivers and passengers in our vehicles is our utmost concern, and we urge all owners of affected vehicles to seek repair immediately."



On its local webpage Toyota SA states: "All the required components are available at local Toyota dealers. Affected owners will be notified by a Toyota dealer to bring their vehicle in for the service action. Please note that the replacement of the component will take one to two hours at no cost to the owner."



The full email issued to customers below:

