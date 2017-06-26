Road-rage tragedy: Driver ranted about killing 'stupid human'

San Diego - A driver who smashed head-on into another car in San Diego, killing himself and the other motorist, had ranted online about killing a "stupid human."

The San Diego Union-Tribune says 33-year-old John Taylor Freeman made Facebook posts for months complaining about bad drivers, expressing contempt for people in general, talking about his depression and discussing suicide and homicide.

On June 2, Freeman said he had tried to hit a car that turned in front of him on a red light. He wrote it was "more fun giving a learning lesson that could take away lives."

On June 13, Freeman's truck hit a Mercedes Benz on State Route 52. Freeman died in his burning car. The other driver also died.

Coroner's officials haven't determined whether Freeman's death was suicide.

Top 10 tips for dealing with Road Rage:

1 Recognise your anger signs - If you notice signs that you're breathing quicker or that your heart is beating faster, get out of the situation if you have a history of losing control.

2 Count to ten - Counting to ten helps you to cool down, think more clearly and overcome the impulse to lash out.

3 Breathe slowly - You automatically breathe in more than out when you’re feeling angry. The trick is to breathe out more than in in order to calm down and think clearly.

4 Exercise – It helps to get rid of anger and irritation.

5 Look after yourself - Make time to relax regularly, and ensure that you get enough sleep. Drugs and alcohol can make anger problems worse.

6 Get creative - Writing, making music, dancing, painting and other creative outlets can release tension and help reduce feelings of anger.

7 Talk about how you feel - Discussing your feelings with a friend can be useful, and can help you get a different perspective on the situation.

8 Look at the way you think - Thoughts such as “It’s not fair,” or “People like that shouldn’t be on the roads” can make anger worse because it keeps you focused on whatever it is that’s making you angry. Let these thoughts go and it will be easier to calm down.

9 Ignore verbal abuse and rude gestures. Do not engage the aggressor.

10 Keep your doors locked and your windows up.

11 If you are being followed, head to the nearest police station or any other public place that you can receive help.

