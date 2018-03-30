PICS: 20 traffic cops 'refuse to occupy rooms, sleep out in the open' - RTMC

Pretoria - The Road Traffic Management Traffic Corporation (RTMC) has condemned the behaviour of some members of the National Traffic Police after they refused to "take up accommodation that had been booked for them" in Mpumalanga.



On March 30, RTMC reports that 20 officers, deployed in Mpumalanga, refused to occupy hotel accommodation at Komatipoort, choosing instead to sleep outdoors.



Images show officers in uniform sleeping outside of the hotel Villa-Candilabra.

The RTMC said: "The Road Traffic Management Traffic Corporation regrets the conduct of some members of the National Traffic Police deployed in Mpumalanga who have refused to take up accommodation that had been booked for them."

'Undermine Government efforts'

The RTMC: "Twenty officers have intransigently refused to occupy rooms that were booked for them at Komatipoort in Mpumalanga opting to sleep out in the open. Through their conduct the officers have brought the Corporation and the entire government into disrepute and undermined government efforts to improve safety on the roads over the Easter period.

"The Corporation commends those officers who have resisted this unacceptable conduct and took occupation of the rooms booked for them."

Image: ArriveAlive

What was the reason for the officers' conduct?

The RTMC said: "The action of these officers happens against the background of a court interdict obtained by the Corporation in January preventing officers from embarking on illegal industrial action.

"It is also regrettable that the Black First Land First has jumped into the bandwagon to condone this unacceptable conduct without first establishing the facts with us. The BLF relies on a non-existent policy of the Corporation to justify its support for the ill-discipline displayed by the officers."

Image: ArriveAlive

What about road safety during the March holidays?

"The RTMC would like to assure members of the public that the actions of these members will not be allowed to divert its attention on the important task of ensuring that; the is safety on our roads over this period. Action will be taken to hold officers accountable for their ill-discipline.

"More than 170 members of the National Traffic Police have been deployed in different provinces and they are working smoothly with their provincial and municipal colleagues. Efforts are currently been put in place to resolve the situation," concludes the RTMC.



