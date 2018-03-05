Lamborghini driver speeds into custody - busted at 250km/h in Cape Town

Cape Town - A Lamborghini driver’s need for speed came to an abrupt halt when traffic officers arrested him in Cape Town.



The suspect, reports the City of Cape Town, was arrested for reckless and negligent driving after he was caught travelling "well in excess of 250km/h on the N1 between Sable Road and Plattekloof".

An additional charge of defeating the ends of justice was added to the docket as the vehicle had no registration plates or other identifying marks.

'Disdain for the rule of law'

"This incident is yet another example of the absolute disdain some road users have for the rule of law. I’m not sure how anyone thinks driving at such high speed on a public road is acceptable under any circumstances. We are usually flooded with complaints about the behaviour of public transport drivers, but the fact is that the behaviour of many categories of road users is nothing short of atrocious," said Alderman JP Smith, City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security; and Social Services.

Image: City of Cape Town

More arrests

Cape Town Traffic’s Traffic Services arrested 22 suspects at a number of roadblocks throughout the city - 19 for driving under the influence of alcohol and three for outstanding warrants. Officers also issued 774 fines for various other offences.

The Transport Enforcement Unit impounded 19 vehicles during an integrated operation in the Blackheath area and three more in Atlantis. In an enforcement operation in Table View, officers impounded five vehicles and charged eight taxi drivers for driving in the MyCiti bus lane.



In a street racing operation held in the Bellville South area, officers arrested six suspects for reckless and negligent driving.



The Metro Police Department arrested 26 suspects for driving under the influence of alcohol.

In Strandfontein, an officer attached to the Ghost Squad arrested a suspect for driving under the influence of alcohol just after 05:00 on March 4 2018. The officer noticed the driver narrowly missing a lamp post and gave chase. A breathalyser test found him to be four times over the legal limit. During the early hours of Monday morning, the Ghost Squad attended to illegal street racing incidents in the Bellville area and, although it was a relatively quiet night, one driver was arrested for drunken driving.





