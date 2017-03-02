Heavy flooding on Joburg, Ekurhuleni roads: Here's what motorists should do

Nation Nyoka, News24

Johannesburg – A flooding warning has been issued for various parts of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni due to heavy rains.

The Gillooly's interchange was heavily flooded, affecting traffic on the N3 south, and posing a danger to road users making their way through the intersection.

Authorities have warned road users to avoid the interchange at all costs.

Wayne Minnaar, Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson, said: "The Gilloolys interchange is flooded in the southerly direction. Motorists can use the M1 and M2 as alternatives. There is lots of water on many of the roads. Motorists are encouraged to drive with caution; keep headlights on and reduce speed."









Areas in Ekurhuleni such as Germiston, Benoni and Alberton are reportedly experiencing heavy flooding, with authorities warning road users to be aware of flash floods around the metro.



According to Minnaar, Wilgerood Road in Kloofendal is also flooded in the Roodepoort area.



Traffic is backed up throughout Johannesburg with users on social media reporting that there are a number of traffic lights not working on Malibongwe, Gwen and Friedman in Sandton, and Comaro Road in the south of Johannesburg.

13 tips for driving in the rain:

1 Always turn on your vehicle’s headlights in wet weather.

2 In heavy rain use the brighter (rear fog lights) setting for your car’s tail lights.

3 Make sure your wiper blades are in good condition and do a clean sweep.

4 Do not allow the inside of your car's windows to mist up. Switch on front and rear screen demisters and your aircon - yes, an aircon dries the air and removes mist almost instantly.

5 Check your tyre tread: the legal minimum is 1mm but for safety's sake make sure it's treble that.

6 Worn shock-absorbers don't keep the rubber hard down on the road; no road contact = no ABS, no grip and very little braking.

7 Cloudy and rain = poor visibility. Take extra care when overtaking - and remember not all drivers coming towards you will have their headlights on.

8 Adjust speed and following distance; at least six seconds to the car ahead. Ensure you can stop within the visible area ahead.

9 Avoid abrupt acceleration, braking and steering which can result in a skid.

10 Don't drive through deep water. It could damage your car and possibly cost you your life.

11 If you have no option but to drive through such water, then drive slowly in a low gear, holding the steering wheel steady.

12 After driving in heavy rain allow your brakes to dry - especially if your vehicle has drum brakes.

13 If you experience car/bike trouble turn on your hazard lights and try to move completely off the road. If possible, ensure that you have a reflective warning triangle to erect some distance behind your vehicle.

The dangers of rapid, flowing water on our roads:



• Flowing water applies pressure to contact areas. The higher the speed the higher the pressure.



• With water that is 1m high it will flow out at a speed of 4.47 meters per second or 16km/h.

• Water that has fallen only 0.4m reaches a speed of 3.2km/h and can sweep a car off a road bridge.

• When water touches the underside of a vehicle, depending on the strength of the flow, it can lift a vehicle and even carry it away.

• A water depth of only 0.6m can float a car.