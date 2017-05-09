'Everybody knows, bra' - Will this WCape ad curb drunk driving?

--
2017-05-09 18:05

Image: YouTube

Warning - This article contains videos featuring graphic imagery.

Cape Town - Remember the grim, albeit award-winning, 2016 'First Kiss' road safety campaign? Well the Western Cape department of Transport and Public Works released yet another ad, as part of its Easter focus on drunk driving, this time featuring thugs.

Safely Home, the official road safety campaign of the province, published the ad with the tagline 'Everybody Knows Alcohol and Roads Don't Mix'.

The clip, uploaded to YouTube in April, features a group of men attempting to head off in a vehicle after drinking heavily. One member of the group, in the front passenger seat, says "Gentlemen, who's driving? I'm drunk" to which a second responds "The cops are everywhere and I don't want to be breathalyzed."

An argument ensues as the group discusses who's sober enough to drive and they ultimately come to the conclusion that it's better to call a taxi.

Is this ad effective at curbing drunk driving? Email us

The department said: "The Western Cape Government’s road safety initiative, Safely Home, has released an Easter Road Safety message under the slogan 'Alcohol and the Roads Don’t Mix'. You are three times more likely to die in a car crash than be shot dead if you live in the Western Cape." 

According to SafelyHome's YouTube page: "Guess what? You are three times more likely to die in a car crash than be shot dead if you live in the Western Cape. Another thing: Our police have breathalysers that can measure how much you've been drinking and we will put you in jail if you are over the limit. The limit is very small. Don't be dof. Alcohol and roads don't mix. My bra."

We've included two previous clips released by the province at the end of this article. Viewers are advised that the videos contain graphic imagery.

Watch the clip below:

More Safely Home ads below: Warning - Graphic imagery

Ubuthakathi - Alcohol and Roads Don't Mix (Warning: Graphic):

'First Kiss': Warning - Graphic imagery

