Driver wrecks his Ferrari, sues his insurer for 'embarrassing' crash

SA race driver Craig Jarvis was uninjured after a huge collision between his Ferrari 458 GT3 and a Porsche GT2 RS during the Extreme supercars qualifying at Kyalami earlier in November.

Vancouver - This bizarre story out of Canada centres around a 2012 crash of a Ferrari F40 driven by Dr Navraj Heran, according to CTV News.

Heran, who crashed his rare Italian sports car into a streetlight pole six years ago, initially filed a claim with the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) who offered him $503 000 in 2012.

He wasn't satisfied with the amount and ICBC increased this to $696 000. Heran says the cost of the full repair is close to $982 000.

Heran has now complained that the ICBC embarrassed him by "having the Ferrari absent from his vehicle collection, which he makes available for public display and appreciation."

The matter is still unresolved and it's now gone to the Supreme Court of British Columbia, where a judge will have a final say on the matter.

Read the papers filed by Heran here.

Watch: