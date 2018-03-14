Driver arrested for speeding at 236kmh in Gauteng

Johannesburg - Gauteng police arrested a 51-year-old driver travelling along the N1 near Vanderbijl Park. The driver was reportedly travelling at an average speed of 236km/h in a 120km/h zone behind the wheel of his Mercedes Benz S350, reports the Gauteng Traffic Police.

Gauteng Police said: "The driver was stopped near Barrage and the officers were informed that he is rushing to Kroonstad to pick up his daughter who was waiting there for him.



"He was arrested on the spot and taken to Barrage police station where he was formally charged with reckless driving and an alternative charge of exceeding the speed limit of 120 km/h on a freeway."



The driver was later released on R1000 bail and will appear at the Vanderbijl magistrate Court.



