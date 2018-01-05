'Don't drive recklessly' - New Year’s driving resolutions for SA

London - When it comes to the motorists setting their New Year’s Resolutions, learning how to reverse properly claims three of the top 10 spots, according to new research.



The research was conducted by Young Driver, the UK’s largest pre-17 driving school, to see what seasoned drivers felt they hadn’t ever got to grips with properly since they took to the roads – or what bad habits they’d picked up.

After committing to checking tyres and oil levels more regularly, which is a resolution for one in four drivers, learning how to parallel park properly is second on the list, with 17% drivers wanting to perfect the skill.

SA motorists

Which skills do you think SA drivers should improve in 2018? Our homepage poll has garnered 8000 votes, check out the results below

Driving resolutions Votes Learn how to park properly 211 (3%) Not get road rage 839 (10%) Use their indicators 1028 (13%) Switch off their phone while driving 2991 (37%) Not drive recklessly 3068 (38%)

The top motoring New Year’s Resolutions for 2018: By Young Driver UK



To check tyre pressure and oil levels regularly (24%)

To learn how to parallel park properly (17%)

To conquer fear of driving on motorways (16%)

To get better at reversing (15%)

To not get road rage (14%)

To perfect reversing into a parking bay (13%)

To switch off phone when driving (13%)

To speed less (11%)

To stop checking messages when at traffic lights (11%)

To conquer fear of driving on country roads (10%)

To be more courteous to other road users, including cyclists and pedestrians (9%)

To stop using a phone behind the wheel (8%)

To always use indicators when turning (9%)

To use mirrors more (8%)

To not drive so close to the car in front (5%)

Other resolutions mentioned included keeping the car clean and tidy, being more confident behind the wheel, and driving more frequently.



