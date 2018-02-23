Consumer reports: Which brands make the most reliable cars?

--
2018-02-23 13:00

Image: AP / Matthias Schrader

San Francisco - Genesis, Audi and BMW emerged as the top three performing brands in the luxury automotive sector says Consumer Reports

The brands obtain an overall score based on tests conducted by the publication. They also factor in feedback on over 640 000 cars from owners in terms of how satisfied they are. 

According to Consumer Reports: "A brand must have at least two current models that have been tested by CR to be included in our rankings. Maserati and Smart lacked sufficient data to be included."

Genesis, Nissan's luxury brand, excelled in the publication's testing criteria and owners were extremely satisfied with the brand's cars. The reliability was judged to have been average. 

Read more on:    genesis  |  audi  |  bmw  |  san francisco  |  vehicles

