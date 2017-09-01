SA's best-selling cars: Vivo leads, Fortuner sees huge drop

Cape Town - Continuing its run as South Africa’s best-selling passenger car, Volkswagen's Polo Vivo remained at the top of the sales charts.

Volkswagen sold 2340 Polo Vivos in August 2017, followed by its larger Polo sibling with 2096 units sold.

Close contention



Though the Polo Vivo and Polo were the only two passenger cars to exceed 2000 units, Toyota models make up the majority of the top ten. The Corolla/Auris/Conquest registered 1343 units, followed by the Etios (1161).

Another good month for SA car sales: 'Encouraging gains' in August 2017

Ford sold the same number of Fiesta and EcoSport models, 1071 units, in August 2017, beating the ever-popular Toyota Fortuner by a single unit (1070).

In eighth place, the Kia Picanto continued its top ten run for the second consecutive month with 846 units, ahead of the Renault Kwid (784) in ninth.



The Toyota Rav 4 completes the top ten with 651 units.



Improvement over 2016

In total, 32 161 passenger cars were sold in August 2017 - a gain of 1654 units or an improvement of 5.4% compared to the 30 507 vehicles sold in August last year.



Naamsa said: "The domestic automotive industry continued to hold up relatively well in the current difficult economic environment. Reduced new vehicle pricing pressures and overall lower inflationary trends together with the July, 2017 25 basis points reduction in interest rates provided some relief for consumers."