SA car sales: Polo Vivo takes the lead, Etios tumbles

Cape Town - Volkswagen's powerhouse duo, the Polo and Polo Vivo, once again topped the sales charts as we list the best-selling vehicles in South Africa.



Both new generations of Polos were launched earlier in 2018 and immediately rose to the top of the local passenger sales market. They did, however, not beat the Toyota Hilux in terms of overall sales, with SA's favourite bakkie finding 3825 new homes in March 2018.

The Vivo leads passenger car sales with 2736 units, followed by the Polo with 2121.



Fortuner in 3rd, Grand i10 proves popular



The Toyota Fortuner slots into third place with 1274, ahead of another South African favourite, the Toyota Corolla/Auris/Quest (1189 units).



Hyundai’s Grand i10 continues to make huge leaps in the top ten by securing fifth place for the Korean manufacturer with 1032 units. The EcoSport (813 units) is the only Ford to have made it to the top ten and made splash in seventh place. The Kia Picanto is in eighth place with 789 sold.



The Toyota Etios slumped down the order to ninth place after only finding 696 signatures. The Toyota Yaris (664 units) is in tenth place.



