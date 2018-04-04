--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Would you want to pump your own fuel?

‘One of the strangest things about driving overseas, is having to pump your own fuel. Would you want to?’ asks Lance Branquinho.

Best-selling vehicles in SA

With the new year in full swing, we take a look at some of the top-selling vehicles in SA by segment for December 2017.

SA car sales: Polo Vivo takes the lead, Etios tumbles

2018-04-04 07:02

Cape Town - Volkswagen's powerhouse duo, the Polo and Polo Vivo, once again topped the sales charts as we list the best-selling vehicles in South Africa.

Both new generations of Polos were launched earlier in 2018 and immediately rose to the top of the local passenger sales market. They did, however, not beat the Toyota Hilux in terms of overall sales, with SA's favourite bakkie finding 3825 new homes in March 2018.

The Vivo leads passenger car sales with 2736 units, followed by the Polo with 2121.
 
Fortuner in 3rd, Grand i10 proves popular
 
The Toyota Fortuner slots into third place with 1274, ahead of another South African favourite, the Toyota Corolla/Auris/Quest (1189 units).
 
Hyundai’s Grand i10 continues to make huge leaps in the top ten by securing fifth place for the Korean manufacturer with 1032 units. The EcoSport (813 units) is the only Ford to have made it to the top ten and made splash in seventh place. The Kia Picanto is in eighth place with 789 sold.
 
The Toyota Etios slumped down the order to ninth place after only finding 696 signatures. The Toyota Yaris (664 units) is in tenth place.


NEXT ON WHEELS24X

SA bakkie sales: Hilux dominates, good month for Navara in March 2018

2018-04-03 19:00

Most ReadEditor's Choice
'Shocking to see!' - Readers respond to reckless drivers captured in Pretoria F1 considers new 'qualifying race' format Phew! Motorcyclist survives close shave with red-light skipping car Coin-operated cars? 5 awesome automotive April Fools' Day pranks you might have missed Police chase speeding driver, give up after Mustang hits 241km/h
4153 speeding drivers... Top 5 SA traffic offences during Easter long weekend - RTMC 'Tesla goes bankrupt' - says CEO Elon Musk on April 1. Riiight... 'Total road closure' Caught in violent Durban protests? Here's what you should do BMW's new M5, Jaguar's F-Pace SVR... top new models of the week Tesla on deadly Model X crash: 'Autopilot was engaged', driver didn't heed warnings
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 