Toyota SA recalls more than 700 000 cars due to defective airbags

Johannesburg - Toyota South Africa Motors said on Thursday (Jan 25) it has issued a notice to recall more than 700 000 vehicles over airbag safety concerns, with some affected models dating back over 15 years.

The Japanese automaker said the recall was needed to replace front airbag inflators produced by parts firm Takata that had been found to have a potential for moisture intrusion, which could cause them to burst.

"In the event of an inflator rupture, metal fragments could pass through the airbag cushion material, striking and possibly injuring the occupants in the event of an accident," said a statement.

The company said no injuries or fatalities had been caused by the fault.

A total of 730 000 vehicles were said to be affected, with some of the various models dating back to 2002, according to a company spokesman.

The faulty airbags, made by Japanese company Takata, have caused many automakers to recall vehicles in South Africa.

Toyota South Africa told Wheels24 that the recall stems from an ongoing issue as far back as 2012. The automaker will send out an official statement later today with all affected models.