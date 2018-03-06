World Car of the Year: Top 3 finalists revealed!

--
WORLD CAR 2017: The Jaguar F-Pace was crowned the 2017 World Car of the Year. Image: Motorpress

Germany - The road to the 2018 World Car Awards continues with the top three finalists in six categories revealed.

The finalists in each category were chosen by a jury of 82 distinguished international automotive journalists from 24 countries.

Winners of the 2018 World Car of the Year, World Luxury Car, World Performance Car, World Green Car, World Car Design of the Year and the World Urban Car titles with the winners revealed at the New York International Auto Show on March 28 2018.

2018 World Car of the Year finalists: in alphabetical order 

2018 World Car of the Year:
Mazda CX-5

Range Rover Velar

Volvo XC60


2018 World Urban Car: 
Ford Fiesta

Suzuki Swift

Volkswagen Polo


2018 World Luxury Car:
Audi A8

Porsche Cayenne Porsche Panamera


2018 World Performance Car:
BMW M5

Honda Civic Type R

Lexus LC 500


2018 World Green Car:
BMW 530e iPerformance

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid


Nissan LEAF


2018 World Car Design of the Year:
Lexus LC 500
Range Rover Velar
Volvo XC60

