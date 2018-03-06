World Car of the Year: Top 3 finalists revealed!

WORLD CAR 2017: The Jaguar F-Pace was crowned the 2017 World Car of the Year. Image: Motorpress
Germany - The road to the 2018 World Car Awards continues with the top three finalists in six categories revealed.
The finalists in each category were chosen by a jury of 82 distinguished international automotive journalists from 24 countries.
Winners of the 2018 World Car of the Year, World Luxury Car, World Performance Car, World Green Car, World Car Design of the Year and the World Urban Car titles with the winners revealed at the New York International Auto Show on March 28 2018.
World Car of the Year - Which model do you think deserves to win? (i.e Design of the Year) Email us
2018 World Car of the Year finalists: in alphabetical order
2018 World Car of the Year:
Mazda CX-5
Range Rover Velar
Volvo XC60
2018 World Urban Car:
Ford Fiesta
Suzuki Swift
Volkswagen Polo
2018 World Luxury Car:
Audi A8
Porsche CayennePorsche Panamera
2018 World Performance Car:
BMW M5
Honda Civic Type R
Lexus LC 500
2018 World Green Car:
BMW 530e iPerformance
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
Nissan LEAF
2018 World Car Design of the Year:
Lexus LC 500
Range Rover Velar
Volvo XC60
