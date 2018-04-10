WATCH: Skateboarder misjudges traffic, crashes into car

Sean Parker

Australia - Dash-cam footage shows the moment a skateboarder misjudges oncoming traffic and hits the side of a car.



The on-board camera, positioned in the car, shows the driver making a right turn at an intersection. From about 10 seconds into the clip, the skateboarder can be seen entering the video from the left.



Ouch!



Clearly trying to stop the inevitable contact with his hands, the young man rams violently into the moving vehicle, cracking the windscreen in the process. Stunned by what had just taken place, the driver looks to be pulling over to the side to assess the damage… and the man probably.

Johan Jonck from Arive Alive commented:

