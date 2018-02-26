WATCH: Brazen criminals steal Ford Ranger bakkie in broad daylight

Janine Van der Post

Cape Town - Vehicle crime is rife in South Africa and no matter how vigilant motorists try to be, criminals are on the prowl. Watch how a Ford Ranger bakkie is stolen by brazen thieves.

During the 2016/2017, it was revealed that a total of 16 717 cars were stolen, up from 14 602 reported in the previous 12 months, reported police Minister Fikile Mbalula as part of the annual national crime statistics.



Ford Ranger stolen



A video uploaded by the Crime Intelligence and Community Awareness (CICA) group shows a Ford Ranger being stolen from a parking lot.

In the video a white Jeep is seen reversing into a parking bay next to the Ranger. A man is seen existing the white Jeep and breaking into the bakkie; He can be seen fidgeting with the driver side door release and is able to enter after a few seconds.

The unidentified man move between the two vehicles with various tools. A second man climbs out of the Jeep to assist. During one instance you can see the man hammering away at the steering wheel.



Both vehicles flee the scene.

Watch the video below:

According to CICA: "Car theft syndicates are rife in South Africa - many stolen vehicles are taken across the border into Mozambique, Zimbabwe & Namibia where they are often taken up further into Africa for sale."





Organised crime

Arrive Alive's Johan Jonck says: "The video sadly shows how organised criminal syndicates have become and how vehicle possession can be lost through no fault of the owner.



"These criminals are not new to this and there is sadly very little that a vehicle owner can do except have a tracking unit installed and ensure that his/her vehicle is insured."

14 tips to help prevent vehicle crime: